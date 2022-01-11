The Good Dish Starts Monday!

One of my favourite complete meals in a pot has to be cassoulet,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series. “You get the carb element from the beans, a lovely rich sauce and whatever you choose as the hero ingredient. Here I have gone for chicken drumsticks, which are affordable and delicious.”Chicken drumstick cassouletMakes: 1 portionIngredients:2 chicken drumsticks, skin on½ red onion, sliced200g cannellini beans (from a 400g tin), drainedPinch of dried oregano200g chopped tomatoes (from a 400g tin)½ vegetable stock cubeOlive oilSalt and pepperMethod:1. Season the chicken drumsticks with salt and pepper, then pan-fry in...
Comments / 0