Habitat of Dutchess is Looking to Hire 8 Store Positions

Well, it finally happened. After literal years of my parents asking when my wife and I were going to expand our family (sound familiar?), we welcomed our puppy, Arthur, into our home in Newburgh. Now I realize a pet isn't a human baby, and I haven't made the full conversion to puppy-parent, at least not yet. My wife's name hasn't changed to "mommy" when I'm talking to my furry little guy (the dog, sicko), and I've kept baby talk to a minimum. That being said, I want to make sure that if my wife and I ever have to go out of town, or when it comes time for puppy socialization classes, we take him to the best place around.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO