Jamie Farndale was named the captain of the Scotland 7s fort he inaugural HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series this weekend in Malaga, Spain. The Malaga Sevens will be kicking off for the first time this January 21-23. The women’s tournaments will take the first day of the tournament before merging with the men’s competition on day 2. The men’s tournament will finish of the leg on day 3.

RUGBY ・ 8 HOURS AGO