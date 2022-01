Increasingly visible rust on U.S. Navy ships warns of greater readiness issues hiding beneath. The Honorable Robert Work, former Undersecretary of the Navy and Deputy Secretary of Defense, addresses Navy readiness in his December 2021 Proceedings article, “A Slavish Devotion to Forward Presence has Nearly Broken the United States Navy.” While I hold a deep admiration for Secretary Work, particularly for his Herculean efforts as a former Under Secretary of the Navy, I disagree that the root cause of the problem lies with Navy choices or with the concept of forward presence. The problem stems from civilian leaders’ consistent lack of restraint and inability to balance demand for forward presence with the resources required to sustain it.

