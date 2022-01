The former chief of the UK’s vaccine taskforce says the mass vaccination programme should end after the booster campaign – and Covid-19 should be treated as an endemic virus like the flu.Dr Clive Dix thinks the UK should focus on “stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups”.He supports the current booster vaccine drive but believes it is time to “manage disease, not virus spread”.His comments come as the UK reached a grim milestone. More than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of a positive Covid test since the pandemic began.Dr Dix, who stepped down from his...

