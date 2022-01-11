North Philadelphia House Fire Leaves Woman Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 60-year-old woman has been left critically injured after flames ripped through a North Philadelphia home early Tuesday morning. The fire occurred before 1 a.m. on the 3100 block of North Chadwick Street.

Police say the woman is suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished, but it’s unclear how it started.