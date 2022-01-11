ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

North Philadelphia House Fire Leaves Woman Critically Injured

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 60-year-old woman has been left critically injured after flames ripped through a North Philadelphia home early Tuesday morning. The fire occurred before 1 a.m. on the 3100 block of North Chadwick Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBkBg_0diNBv9P00

Police say the woman is suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished, but it’s unclear how it started.

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Teenage Boy Shot 7 Times In Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot seven times Monday morning in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek section, police say. The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on the 600 block of South 61st Street. Police say the teenager was shot three times in his right leg, twice in his left leg, and once in each shoulder. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and placed in stable condition, according to officials. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

65-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tioga Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 65-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the head. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of North Bouvier Street in the city’s Tioga neighborhood. The department said officers got the call at 7:22 p.m. and found the victim dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Danial Moore, Hero Pilot In Drexel Hill Medical Helicopter Crash, Released From Philadelphia Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hospital sendoff to lift the spirits of a local hero. Emergency responders, hospital staff, family, and friends lined up to honor helicopter pilot Danial Moore as he was wheeled out on a stretcher and released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia.“I am pretty sure God was partly on the controls for that one,” Moore said Sunday. Moore was seriously injured when the medical aircraft he was flying crashed on the front lawn of the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church. Also on board, a 2-month-old baby, nurse, and flight medic. They were headed from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

I-295 In Cherry Hill, New Jersey Reopens After Crash Left Person Seriously Injured

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — I-295 has reopened on Monday morning after a serious crash left one person injured late Sunday night in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. There’s no word if weather played a role in the crash.  Heavy rain was coming down as police were on the scene around 9:30 p.m. Eyewitness News has been told it was a one-car crash in the southbound lanes. It appears the driver slammed into the guardrail. One lane of Route 70 west was also closed during the investigation.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Funeral Services Underway At Temple University’s Liacouras Center For 12 Victims Of Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a heartbreaking sight as 12 coffins stretched across an arena floor in North Philadelphia Monday morning. The victims killed in the tragic Fairmount rowhome fire were laid to rest at Temple University’s Liacouras Center. Nine children and three adults died in the fire nearly two weeks ago. Mourners paid their respects to the victims in white caskets near the stage as the funeral got underway. The homegoing service is expected to last for several hours. Family, friends, and community leaders have been speaking and sharing memories of the lives lost. The senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church called on the community to support the families. “We come to call their names, we come to remember them. We come to celebrate that even amidst tragedy our city will still yet live. This family will feel our love and we will move forward,” Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller said. CBS3 will have more on the funeral service on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Sent To Hospital After Abington House Fire, Chief Says

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A man is in the hospital after Abington fire officials say a possible oven fire spread to the rest of a home. The fire happened in the 300 block of Heathcliffe Road. According to Abington Fire Chief John Rorher, the department got the call around 12:56 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews arrived and found smoke and flames in the rear of the home. Firefighters searched the home and found an adult male inside. Chief Rorher did not provide an update on his condition. The split level home suffered significant damage. Chief Rorher said they are still investigating how the fire spread but added the original call was for an oven fire. CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Funeral Being Held At Liacouras Center Monday For Victims Of Fairmount Fire Tragedy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral service will be held on Monday for the victims of the Fairmount Fire tragedy. It will take place at the Liacouras Center at 9 a.m. and is open to anyone who wishes to attend. The fire happened last week at a PHA 2-unit rowhome on North 23rd Street. Twelve people, including nine children. Police say a child playing with a lighter accidentally set a Christmas tree on fire. The City of Brotherly Love has come together to help those impacted by this tragedy. Click here to find out how you can donate to the victims.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

24-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Shooting In Overbrook, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Overbrook Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened around 2:07 p.m. in the 900 block of Edgemore Road. According to the department, the victim was shot once in the back. He arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Patient Smoking Led To Small Fire, Partial Evacuation Of Lankenau Hospital, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A patient inside a room at the Lankenau Heart Pavilion led to a fire that forced part of Lankenau Hospital to evacuate Saturday night, according to a spokesperson from Main Line Health. The fire is currently under control. In a release, a spokesperson said, “Although it is prohibited, it is believed that a patient smoking caused the fire.” Montgomery County fire officials confirmed to CBS3 only one small wing of the hospital had to be evacuated. Officials said there is smoke remaining in the building. There are no reports of injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities Identify 54-Year-Old Woman Who Died In West Deptford Fire As Jill Travis

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Police have identified the 54-year-old woman killed in Thursday’s West Deptford house fire as Jill Travis. Her husband is still in the hospital. The raging fire broke out early Thursday morning. The flames also destroyed two homes. Investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire. In the meantime, donations are pouring in. A truck packed to the roof, from diapers to clothing of all sizes. “I have to empty this two or three more times,” Colonial Cafe owner George Damminger said Colonial Cafe is collecting donations for the families affected by a fire on the 1300 block of...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice Inside North Philadelphia Grocery Store, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot twice inside a North Philadelphia grocery store on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:15 p.m. The man was shot once in the right side of his head and once in his chin. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition, according to officials. It’s unclear if any weapons were recovered or arrests were made in connection to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Eye After Bullet Fired Into North Philadelphia Home, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after he was shot inside his home in the North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. This happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Hope Street near West Lehigh Avenue. The department said a total of 10 shots were fired, hitting two homes. Officers said the victim was in his kitchen when one bullet went through the wall and hit him in the eye. He is listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

2 Dead In Burlington County Crash Between Car And Box Truck, New Jersey State Police Say

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead after New Jersey State Police say the car they were in hit a box truck before crashing into a utility pole. The crash happened on Jacksonville Road in Springfield Township around 3:54 a.m. The agency said a BMW 325xi with four passengers was headed south when a Hino box truck turned left out of a driveway. The car hit the back of the truck before striking a utility pole and a culvert. Driver Tyshaun Cater, 24, of Mount Holly, and backseat passenger Christopher Blackmon, 53, of Browns Mills, were thrown from the car and died at the scene. The other two passengers are recovering, officials said. The crash is still under investigation.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 Teens In Custody After Carjacking Food Delivery Driver, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens are in custody after Philadelphia police say they were part of a group that carjacked a food delivery driver. This happened Friday night around 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Ruby Street. The department said the victim flagged down Highway Patrol officers near 51st and Haverford Streets; he told authorities he was making a food delivery when four males approached them. Three of the suspect had guns. The group took the victim’s phone and car, a 2003 Toyota Corolla S. One of the suspects left on foot. Officers later spotted the car and followed the three suspects, who ditched the car around 42nd and Girard Streets. Highway patrol officers took one suspect, a 17-year-old, into custody. Police later found a second suspect, a 15-year-old, running away from the scene. The incident is still under investigation
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Captures Carjacking Victim Shoot Teen Suspect In West Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just two weeks into 2022, police say Philadelphia has seen at least 100 carjackings. One of the latest ended in a shootout and we have new surveillance video from the incident. At last check, the teen suspect is still in critical condition. The carjacking victim was just a grandfather who wanted to get home to his family. “It just doesn’t seem worth it,” one woman said. As Philadelphia reaches a grim carjacking milestone, doorbell video shows just how quickly these crimes escalate. About 17 shots bounced off of cars and pavement after two people attempted to carjack a 60-year-old man on a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Increase Patrols Around Philadelphia Synagogues, Places Of Worship Due To Hostage Situation In Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are increasing patrols at synagogues and places of worship across the city due to the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue. The department said in a tweet they are monitoring the hostage situation. The Philadelphia Police Department is monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville, TX Synagogue. While there are no indications that there are any ties to Philadelphia, the PPD has increased patrols around area synagogues and places of worship. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 15, 2022 “While there are no indications that there are any ties to Philadelphia, the PPD has increased patrols around area synagogues and places of worship,” the department said. According to CBS News, four people were held hostage inside the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. All four hostages were released unharmed.      
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘We Need A Good Story’: Community Honors Heroes From Drexel Hill Helicopter Crash

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Four days after a medical helicopter crash-landed in front of a Drexel Hill church, the community that rallied to help on that day is coming together once again. CBS3 went back to Burmont Road, where literal signs of gratitude are on full display. If you’ve been looking for a sign, Maureen Ingelsby of Drexel Hill has a few to share. “It was a community effort and that’s why I wanted to start this, because I thought, ‘We don’t want to let that go, we need a good story,'” Ingelsby said. She like many couldn’t believe their eyes when...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Philly

2 Speed Cameras Vandalized On I-95 Near Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that some speed cameras on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware have been damaged. Police say two cameras were vandalized. It’s unclear if the cameras are working. The cameras were set to go live Monday to catch people speeding through the construction zone, where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Click here for everything you need to know about the speed cameras.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Carjacking Victim Shoots Teen Suspect In West Mount Airy Gun Battle, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wild carjacking shooting in West Mount Airy ended with more than a dozen bullets fired and a 16-year-old suspect in the hospital Thursday night. The gunbattle happened on the 6500 block of Cherokee Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 60-year-old man was getting out of his car when he was approached by two teens. The 16-year-old threatened him with a gun and demanded the keys to his car. The man, who has a license to carry, pulled out his own gun and fired. A shootout ensued, leaving the scene littered with shell casings. “We know the shootout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

LISTEN: ‘Everybody Is Conscious’: 911 Call Gives Glimpse Into Terrifying Moments After Drexel Hill Medical Helicopter Crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have released the 911 audio from Tuesday’s medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill, giving insight into the terrifying moments after the aircraft crashed in front of a church with four lives — including a baby girl’s — onboard. The audio came out Thursday afternoon. https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2022/01/911-call-from-Flight-Medic-2.wav The person who placed that call and whose voice you will hear is flight medic Kevin Chaffee. The audio is of Chaffee calling 911, explaining, “Ma’am, everybody is conscious. I have one that is not alert, the pilot. He’s a male in his late 40s.” “Is he breathing?” the dispatcher asks. “He is breathing,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
