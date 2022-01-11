ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

11 new in-school COVID-19 outbreaks brings total number of cases to 384 in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5NsY_0diNBqjm00

Now there are 11 new in-school related COVID-19 outbreaks bringing the total since the start of this school year to 384. That's a little more than 2,200 COVID-19 cases.

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Back-to-school resources

The majority of cases were found in students.

MORE: Search for a Cure

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

In New Jersey, Camden County reports the most outbreaks with nearly 300 cases followed by Bergen and Morris counties.

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Gov. Murphy stresses the importance of keeping schools open because in-person learning is more effective for students and teachers.

Comments / 19

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Outbreaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy