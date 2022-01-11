11 new in-school COVID-19 outbreaks brings total number of cases to 384 in New Jersey

Now there are 11 new in-school related COVID-19 outbreaks bringing the total since the start of this school year to 384. That's a little more than 2,200 COVID-19 cases.

The majority of cases were found in students.

In New Jersey, Camden County reports the most outbreaks with nearly 300 cases followed by Bergen and Morris counties.

Gov. Murphy stresses the importance of keeping schools open because in-person learning is more effective for students and teachers.