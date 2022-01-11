ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanpour presses diplomat on shoot-to-kill orders

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
CNN’s Christiane Amanpour presses Kazakh diplomat Erzhan Kazykhanov who...

arcamax.com

Kazakh leader issues shoot-to-kill orders for protesters

Kazakhstan’s president said he’s ordered security forces to shoot protesters “without warning” as he declared victory with Russia’s help in crushing unrest sweeping the central Asian nation. “Those who don’t surrender will be destroyed,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Kazakh president says he has given orders to shoot to kill "terrorists"

ALMATY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday he had given shoot-to-kill orders to deal with further disturbances from those he called bandits and terrorists, adding that those who failed to surrender would be "destroyed." Up to 20,000 "bandits" had attacked the biggest city Almaty and...
WORLD
Christiane Amanpour
wfxb.com

Kazakhstan President Gives ‘Shoot to Kill’ Order Amid Violence in the Country

Yesterday, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered security forces to ‘kill without warning’ to crush the violent protests that have reportedly left dozens dead. Tokayev said the unrest began earlier this week as protests against rising fuel prices were masterminded by ‘terrorist bandits’ from both inside and outside the country. Media officials in the country reported that 18 security personnel and 26 ‘armed criminals’ had been killed in the protests with more than 3,000 people detained. The president said the situation had ‘stabilized’ and that the ‘introduction of a state of emergency is yielding results.’
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
