Amanpour presses diplomat on shoot-to-kill orders

From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that.“End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20, 2021. Of the pathogen, he said: “We can overcome this deadly virus." Neither malady has abated. For Biden, it's been a year of lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congress a harrowing end to an overseas war and rising fears for the future of democracy itself....

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO