NJ's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect

New Jersey's mandate for masks in schools and daycares as a COVID-19 precaution will remain in effect despite a looming expiration of the requirement.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Monday during a news conference on the outbreak.

The governor did not specify how much longer the mandate would be in place or say how he planned to continue it, whether by executive order or as part of a legislative deal with lawmakers.

Murphy had requested lawmakers extend the mask requirement on New Year’s Day, pointing to the super-contagious omicron variant that’s shattering COVID-19 infection records.

By MIKE CATALINI, the Associated Press.