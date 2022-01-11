ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany must reduce final energy consumption by 20-25% to hit 2030 targets

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany runs the risk of missing its 2030 climate target of reducing CO2 levels by 65% from 1990 levels by 15 percentage points, the climate ministry said on Tuesday.

To reach that target, the country needs to reduce its final energy consumption by 20-25% by then, it said in a statement.

Climate policy is one of the closest-watched areas for the new coalition government as Europe’s biggest economy shifts towards carbon neutrality.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

