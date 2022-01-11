LDP, CommUnity Zone partnering to create new hub downtown

LEWISBURG — Two community organizations — the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) and CommUnity Zone — will share a downtown workspace to promote continued community collaboration.

In the next few months, LDP and CommUnity Zone, organizations that have frequently been partners, will move into a new office at 328 Market St. next to Sweet Frog in Lewisburg.

According to Lynne Ragusea, executive assistant of LDP, the groups both felt they could maximize their efforts to assist other businesses by cohabitating in the same space, which will allow others a chance to participate and grow.

“I see the CommUnity Zone and the downtown partnership being really two ends of something,” said Cynthia Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone. “We’re both interested in the livability of this town. We want to have people come to Lewisburg, we want to help people have a business, we want to help people live here, and we want to help citizens be involved.”

While no specific move-in date is set, Ragusea said LDP expects to be in the space in February. A grand-opening event for the new home of the CommUnity Zone and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership is tentatively being planned for sometime in March.

Peltier said CommUnity Zone partners with the downtown partnership, Campus Theatre, “and anybody and everybody that wants to play with us.”

Peltier explained CommUnity Zone’s current office space next to Campus Theatre is limited in size. “So by moving into this new space with these guys, we’re going to have a space to do programming. Suddenly, it’s pretty large.”

The LDP is partnering with the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, the Lewisburg Arts Council and other nonprofits, Ragusea noted, but said the partnership hopes to see its current space become a retail storefront once they relocate. The visitor’s bureau plans to have a satellite office at the new location.

“We have a true mixture of residential, office, and retail storefronts, and that’s what keeps downtown vibrant,” Ragusea said. “But a beautiful storefront like ours really needs to have retail in it. So we feel it’s a responsible choice of ours to move into the new space (with CommUnity Zone).”

Peltier said she believes Lewisburg is a model for other communities to know what it looks and feels like to have engaged citizenry where many are participating in community affairs. She said the borough is setting the standard, but stressed while the two organizations will be partnering in a combined space, they continue to serve separate functions.

According to their websites, CommUnity Zone’s mission is to “build a strong, diverse, and thriving community in the Central Susquehanna Valley by connecting people with health and human service, social, arts, and cultural programs, and other community initiatives.” LDP strives to “ensure that downtown remains the heart and soul of Lewisburg.”

“When you have more than a couple of people around the table, ideas are just flying. Most important I would say is that you have to have the right people and the right visions, and attitudes, and abilities to work together,” said Peltier.

Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said the borough values its relationships with LDP and the CommUnity Zone. “Both organizations provide a substantial benefit to our residents, visitors and businesses. We are glad they will continue to be located in our downtown and happy to hear these two great nonprofit organizations will be sharing an office along Market Street.”

Both Peltier and Ragusea agreed their mutual vision for the new facility is to become a hub of sorts. “We could get so much more done if we do it together. We’ve been models for that and I think it’s catching,” said Peltier.

Peltier noted WVIA will be doing an “Our Towns” segment on Lewisburg for a second time closer to summer, which she says recognizes the many achievements made to make downtown Lewisburg the vibrant experience it is.

The two organizations agreed they do not know the formula to bringing and fostering entrepreneurship in other communities, but seemed to agree on a common notion.

“First of all, you have to build something, and they will come,” Peltier said.