Business

Jobs And The Fed

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Markets posted a loss in the first week of January, driven by several factors and data releases. Markets posted a loss in the first week of January, driven by several factors and data releases. Release of the FOMC’s minutes for its December meeting led market participants to believe that the Fed...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

Whip Inflation Now, Says The Fed

Markets are not entirely sure what to make of the Fed’s newfound inflation-fighting resolve, which is evident in the way stocks have lurched back and forth in volatile trading for much of this week. Some of the things that define life in the financial markets and economy of 2022...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Inflation#Labor Markets#Fomc#Fed#Labor Turnover Survey#Bloomberg#Adp#African Americans#Asians#Hispanics
Seeking Alpha

A More Hawkish Fed Is Negatively Impacting The Markets (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 1/10-1/14)

The inflation situation continued to worsen. First, let's review last week's economic news. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0 percent before seasonal adjustment.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Real Wages Plummet As Inflation Hits The U.S. Recovery

The headline 3.9% unemployment rate looks positive, but job creation fell significantly below consensus, at 199,000 in December versus a consensus estimate of 450,000. The headline 3.9 percent unemployment rate looks positive, but job creation fell significantly below consensus, at 199,000 in December versus a consensus estimate of 450,000. The...
BUSINESS
The Blade

Fed: Inflation threatens job market

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced questions on inflation and other monetary policy matters on Tuesday during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination to a second four-year term.
BUSINESS
Bismarck Tribune

Fed's Powell: Inflation is a major threat to jobs

Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday that high inflation has emerged as a serious threat to the Federal Reserve's goal of helping put more Americans back to work and that the Fed will raise rates more than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. "If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will," Powell said during a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second four-year term. Fed officials have forecast three increases in their benchmark short-term rate this year, though some economists say they envision four rate hikes in 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Jobs Boosts Fed Hawks, EZ Inflation Doesn’t Boost ECB Hawks

Market sentiment is mixed following the unnerving jobs data revealed in the US last Friday. Much lower-than-expected NFP print, and higher wages has been an explosive cocktail for the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as not only the soft NFP data couldn’t get the Fed doves moving, but the improved unemployment rate and the rising wages boosted the Fed hawks. There is now a stronger case for the first rate hike to happen as early as in March in the US.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Households Upbeat on Jobs, Earnings and Expenses in 2022 – Fed Survey

Households Foresee: Higher Household Costs, Favorable Labor Conditions and Stabilizing Inflation Expectations. The December Survey of Consumer Expectations shows both short- and medium-term inflation expectations as unchanged. Uncertainty and disagreement about future inflation decreased at both the short- and medium-term horizons. Home price expectations rose in December but remained below...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Jobs Report: Unemployment Rate Dives, Stoking Fed Fears; Dow Jones Slips

The U.S. economy added back a softer-than-expected 199,000 jobs in December, but the unemployment rate tumbled to 3.9%, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobs report, which pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to a pandemic-era high, was definitely strong enough to keep Wall Street bracing for the Federal Reserve to hike its key interest rate in March. The Dow Jones closed little changed, while the Nasdaq faced another pummeling.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Jobs Report Makes a March Fed Rate Hike Nearly a Done Deal

Only a few hurdles remain before it’s safe for bond traders to assume that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates in March. The U.S. economy just cleared a big one with the latest report on the labor market. Yes, the top-line payrolls figure failed to live up...
BUSINESS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

