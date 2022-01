Bentley Systems’ inaugural Sustaining Community $150,000 Match Challenge has surpassed its fundraising goal for the Chester County Food Bank. The Exton-based software development company matched, dollar for dollar up to $150,000, more than 450 contributions that were donated from Nov.1 through the end of the year. The initiative raised $357,746 to help Chester County Food Bank provide more than 140,000 healthy meals to those in need at a time when demand created by the pandemic has stretched the nonprofit’s resources to the limit.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO