Matt Meyer'sImage via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. Matt Meyers, the President of Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Jenkintown and the activities he was involved in throughout high school; the first time he realized that people looked to him for leadership; the jobs he held as a teenager and the lessons he learned from them that stay with him today; and his decision to attend Muhlenberg College.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO