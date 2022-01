Happy 2022 to all of you and all of yours. And what a year for investors, especially U.S. stock investors, the S&P 500 closed down 2021 with a gain of 28%, hitting 70 record highs along the way. It was the third straight year of double-digit gains for the index and the Dow gained 19%, while the NASDAQ posted a 22% gain, the major averages posting their best three-year performance since 1999.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO