A crisis in America

Milton Daily Standard
 6 days ago

As the new year brought the news that a million people in the United States have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, Andrew Doran wrote a piece in The American Conservative that deserves nationwide attention. The piece is titled “American Orphans in the Wasteland.” While it’s not about opioids, it’s about...

University of Arkansas

Pryor Center Presents 'The End of the Post-Cold War: America in Crisis'

The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences will host its first Pryor Center Presents lecture of the new year on Monday, Jan 24., with "The End of the Post-Cold War: America in Crisis," given by Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Commentary: ‘America First’ Has Answers for U.S. Crisis of Confidence

A majority Americans begin 2022 full of worry and dread. During President Biden’s first year in the White House, societal anxiety surged, including among voters who identify as independents and Democrats. In the newest Axios/Momentive year-end survey, 2021 saw a 50% increase in fear about what 2022 will bring among independents. Democrats weren’t much more sanguine. They began last year with refreshing optimism as their party took control of the White House and Congress, with only 19% of Democratic voters declaring themselves fearful about 2021. By year’s end, that number had surged to 45%.
Washington Times

Searching for an end to the crisis, but is there one?

Some important talks are set for next week between Russian and U.S. officials. These talks will start in Geneva on Monday, followed by a NATO-Russian dialogue in Brussels on Wednesday, and will end with talks in Vienna on Thursday between Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Thrive Global

A World in Crisis

Humanity is in a moment of spiritual crisis. Structured religion, in all its forms, has caused many of us to feel more divided than ever and has alienated us from the truth of our oneness. Over the last three decades, the number of Americans who identify as “none,” meaning that they are unaffiliated with any religion, has climbed steadily. Today, as many Americans identify as “not religious” as those who identify as devotees of a particular religion. The decline of organized religion has caused millions of people to feel disconnected from spirituality. Where, then, do people turn for strength and guidance and inspiration? Some look to other sources such as yoga, meditation, astrology, and psychedelic drugs, but in all these efforts, we might be overlooking our innate ability to make direct contact with our inner guidance in every living, breathing moment. Our inner guidance is like a wireless network: it’s invisible, but it is available everywhere that we are. We just need to enter the password, and the password is prayer.
Wyoming News

Major civil rights moments in every state

A land of contradictions from the outset, the United States was founded by enslavers who spoke passionately and eloquently about liberty, freedom, and justice for all. In the beginning, “all” was limited to men of European ancestry who were wealthy enough to own land. The Constitution’s protections did not apply to most of the people living in America for most of the country’s history—at least not in full. Women—about 50% of the population—were not included in the country’s concept of “all,” likewise millions of slaves—and...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Nurses Exhausted, Frustrated As COVID-19 Surges: ‘We Want America To Recognize That We’re In A Huge Crisis’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s growing exhaustion and frustration for medical staffs confronting a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and staffing shortages. Nurses are calling for a day of action Thursday. Most hospitals say they’ve reached a crisis situation. The dedication and courage of their staff is what keeps them going, but many hospital workers say they’re running on empty, although they’re still holding onto hope. On the frontlines fighting COVID-19 in the Jefferson emergency department, Dr. Effie Kean spent the last nine months pregnant with her daughter who was born on Jan. 8. Kean says she felt safe with the protective equipment and is...
AFP

US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
bostonreview.net

The Deep Structure of Democratic Crisis

The United States faces a democratic crisis, as we have been told for several years now. But what exactly does this mean? On the anniversary of the January 6 attempted coup, the answer may seem obvious: the crisis is perhaps most dramatically seen in the transformation of the national Republican Party, which has abandoned a policy-making role for one that simply seeks power. To this end, it has become intent on exploiting vulnerable state-level institutions to suppress votes, gerrymander districts, and allow partisan actors to overturn the popular vote.
The Independent

US surgeon general warns that Omicron wave has not peaked

Health experts are warning that despite earlier estimates, the peak of Omicron infections in the US is likely still to come. According to The New York Times, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will continue to spread, peaking sometime in the next few weeks. He noted during an interview on CNN's State of the Union that due to the size of the US, the virus will peak in different places at different times, saying "we shouldn't expect a national peak in the coming days”.In a bit of good news, the surgeon...
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
