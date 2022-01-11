Seven Nation Baby?

Savannah James is royalty, and she knows it. Wife to LeBron James, she has been shown off by The King many times. Whether it's a holiday, a festive occasion, or sitting courtside at their sons' basketball games, LeBron never misses an opportunity to post his queen in admiration of her radiant beauty. At the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, we saw them taking pictures with family in celebration of the film's release. On her birthday, LeBron took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude for her and show the world how gorgeous she looked. It's safe to say she's aware of her shine.

