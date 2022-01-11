Eric Trump Calls Letitia James 'Unethical' As She Probes Other Trump Children
Donald Trump's son described the AG's investigation into his family as "third rate stuff" which you would expect to see in Russia or...www.newsweek.com
Funny how these members of the Trump crime family, love to use the word unConstitutional, when big daddy Don could care less about our Constitution!
Had he not run for President none of this would be happening. No one cared about him before he destroyed himself. Let that sink in
This coming from the dumbest son of the most unethical president the United States has ever seen. What a sad, pathetic little loser family.
