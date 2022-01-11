ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Eric Trump Calls Letitia James 'Unethical' As She Probes Other Trump Children

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donald Trump's son described the AG's investigation into his family as "third rate stuff" which you would expect to see in Russia or...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 384

Donna Sullivan
6d ago

Funny how these members of the Trump crime family, love to use the word unConstitutional, when big daddy Don could care less about our Constitution!

Reply(120)
176
justbenice
6d ago

Had he not run for President none of this would be happening. No one cared about him before he destroyed himself. Let that sink in

Reply(12)
92
Kathy Jacobsen
6d ago

This coming from the dumbest son of the most unethical president the United States has ever seen. What a sad, pathetic little loser family.

Reply(5)
45
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Letitia James
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#Election Fraud#Fox News#Congress#The Seven Springs Estate
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
734K+
Followers
78K+
Post
723M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy