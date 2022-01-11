ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Martin Reynolds: Official at the heart of lockdown-busting No 10 party row

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FGrV_0diN8jjF00

Martin Reynolds is one of the most senior officials in No 10 but had largely avoided the limelight until the emergence of his email inviting colleagues to “socially-distanced drinks” during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.

As Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary he plays a key role advising the Prime Minister on a wide range of issues.

He served as the UK’s ambassador to Libya before being appointed to the role at the heart of No 10 in October 2019.

The Cambridge graduate had previously served in a range of Foreign Office roles in Whitehall, South Africa and Brussels.

Before joining the Foreign Office, he was a City lawyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJCaT_0diN8jjF00

Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings said the influence wielded by the principal private secretary within Downing Street was not widely appreciated.

“The PPS exercises far more influence and actual power over many issues than Cabinet ministers,” Mr Cummings said.

“He can nudge policy, he can nudge vital appointments (real power). He can and does walk into the PM’s office and exclude all political people ‘on security grounds’.”

A leaked photograph of the Prime Minister and officials drinking in the No 10 garden on May 15 2020 – five days before the “bring your own booze” event that Mr Reynolds invited colleagues to – showed the PPS sat at the same table as Mr Johnson.

Mr Cummings used a blog last week to defend the May 15 gathering – where he was pictured at the same table as Mr Reynolds, the Prime Minister and Carrie Johnson.

However, he said a “senior No10 official” invited people to “socially-distanced drinks” in the garden on May 20 – an apparent reference to the email sent by Mr Reynolds.

Mr Cummings said that he and “at least one other” special adviser warned “this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen”.

“In my opinion the official who organised this should anyway have been removed that summer because of his failures over Covid,” Mr Cummings added.

“I said this repeatedly to the PM. The PM rejected my argument.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have subsequently emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable” - his position made ever-more perilous by the steady stream of damaging allegations continuing to come forward in the press.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Dominic Cummings would ‘swear under oath’ PM lied to Parliament on parties

Dominic Cummings has accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament over allegations of lockdown-breaching bashes in Downing Street, insisting he told the Prime Minister to get a grip on the “madhouse” when warning him over one “drinks party”.The former chief adviser said on Monday Mr Johnson “waved it aside” when he raised concerns over principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 people to a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.Mr Cummings said regarding that day alone, “never mind the string of other events”, the Prime Minister “lied to Parliament about...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Reynolds
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominic Cummings says PM was told No 10 garden party ‘broke the rules’ but said it should go ahead

Dominic Cummings says evidence will show Boris Johnson “lied to parliament” when he denied knowing about the No 10 garden party, plunging his position deeper into jeopardy.An email sent by “a very senior official” warned the “bring your own booze” event broke Covid rules, the exiled former chief aide claims – blowing apart the prime minister’s defence that he thought it was “a work event”.In an explosive blog post, Mr Cummings wrote: “Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened.”The warning came after No 10 denied Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 parties understandable but not excusable, says Sir Tony Blair

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said he could “understand how” rule-breaking parties in No 10 could happen, but that they were still inexcusable.Sir Tony, who occupied Downing Street for a decade, said he did not want to “get into questions of resignation or not” when asked whether Boris Johnson should resign over the partygate allegations.The former Labour leader told Times Radio he could “understand people feeling enraged and very angry” about the claims of lockdown-contravening events, but that he could also see it “from the perspective of Downing Street”.People were obeying restrictions, often with massive personal cost and...
U.K.
The Independent

Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.After a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, MPs within his own party have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across No 10, government and at the Conservative Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Busting#Uk#The Foreign Office#Cabinet#Pps
The Independent

What rules were the public being told to follow when No 10 aide organised lockdown gathering?

On 20 May 2020, the day Boris Johnson’s private secretary arranged a lockdown-busting drinks gathering in the garden at No 10 - according to a leaked email - England was under tough Covid-19 restrictions.Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” to an evening event, ITV reported.But such gatherings were forbidden at the time, even outside.The prime minister imposed England’s first lockdown to combat the coronavirus in March 2020.Although the government’s “stay at home” guidance was relaxed on 13 May 2020, strict curbs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The attack on the BBC is a cynical distraction effort – it’s not about care for the elderly

My dad, Edward, is 100 years old. He started paying the BBC licence fee circa 1945, when he was demobbed from the royal army medical corps. Now, after this government stopped funding the exemption for over-75s, he is paying it once again. And what he probably doesn’t realise is that he’s in a war again, too.The war this time is a culture war. We know, of course, that it has been reignited this weekend as part of “Operation Save Big Dog” to try to distract critics of Boris Johnson’s shameful Downing Street tenure on the one hand, and to throw...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM approved No 10 party knowing it broke rules, says Cummings as Labour lead grows

Boris Johnson approved a “bring your own booze” event in May 2020 despite knowing it “broke the rules”, Dominic Cummings has said.The prime minister’s former adviser apparently urged Mr Johnson at the time to cancel the event. “The PM waved it aside,” Mr Cummings alleged. Mr Cummings’ comments come as the partygate scandal continues to lower the government’s standing in the eyes of the public, with one recent poll suggesting that Labour has now extended its lead over the Tories to 13 points. Opposition MP have accused the government of trying to distract the public from the issue by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Government accused of attacking BBC to stop PM becoming ‘dead meat’ as licence fee frozen

The government has been accused of launching an attack on the BBC to distract from the partygate scandal and stop Boris Johnson becoming “dead meat”.Culture minister Nadine Dorries told the Commons on Monday that the BBC’s funding would be frozen for the next two years, and confirmed that the “long-term” future of the current licence fee model was in doubt.Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the announcement – reportedly part of Downing Street’s ‘Operation Red Meat’ moves to please Conservative supporters – was designed “to stop the prime minister becoming dead meat.”The Labour frontbencher accused Tory ministers of...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign.Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary who sent an email inviting staff to “bring your own booze” drinks in the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown, and his deputy Stuart Glassborow are likely...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fresh No 10 rule-breaking claims emerge as PM puts fight back plan in place

Fresh allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street have emerged as it was reported Boris Johnson is looking to reboot his leadership after a bruising week.The Prime Minister’s administration was forced to apologise on Friday to Buckingham Palace after it emerged two staff parties were reportedly held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating the litany of claims about lockdown-busting parties in Government, is said to have been “completely blindsided” by the latest revelations, The Times reported.The newspaper said the official is concerned that Downing Street staff are withholding information about parties from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson must resign ‘in the national interest’

Boris Johnson is unfit to run the country and must resign “in the national interest”, Keir Starmer has said, as he ramped up the pressure on the prime minister over allegations of illegal parties in Downing Street during lockdown.In a speech on Saturday, the Labour leader said the prime minister was “mired in deceit” and was “literally in hiding” after Mr Johnson cancelled all public appearances following a member of his family testing positive for Covid.Some Tory MPs have called for the prime minister to quit, as the constant stream of revelations about lockdown parties at No 10 shows...
POLITICS
Financial Times

The row over Number 10 parties during the 2020 lockdown

Boris Johnson’s future hung in the balance after more revelations about lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street led the prime minister to apologise for his behaviour. This week we’re devoting the episode to the “partygate” row which has blown up in Westminster. After the prime minister revealed he attended a party, calls for his resignation grew in and outside of the Tory party. Can he survive? Does his fate lie in the hands of a senior civil servant? Will Rishi Sunak walk out of the cabinet? And where does the story go next?
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to ‘lead or step aside’ as more partygate claims surface

Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure to get a grip on the drip feed of revelations about No 10 rule-breaking as he fights to stay in office.Former Conservative minister Tobias Ellwood said the Prime Minister must “lead or step aside”, telling the BBC: “We need leadership.”The comments by the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee came as further claims emerged of regular “wine time Friday” gatherings in Downing Street while coronavirus rules were in place.The Mirror said the weekly events are a long-standing No 10 tradition, including under previous administrations, and they continued after Covid restrictions were introduced prohibiting indoor...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy