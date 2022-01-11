Jenna Jameson Insists She Didn't 'Get the Jab' After Guillain-Barré Diagnosis

This week, adult film actress Jenna Jameson revealed that she’s being treated in a Hawaii hospital for Guillain-Barre Syndrome.“The doctors suspect Guillain-Barre syndrome and have started my IVIG (intravenous immune globulin) treatment,” Ms Jameson wrote in an Instagram post. “I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete.”This, of course, begged the question, what is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? The Mayo Clinic defines the illness as a “rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves.” There is no known cure for it, but there are treatments to mitigate its symptoms. Here’s a look at...

