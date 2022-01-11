Kendall Jenner defends ‘disrespectful’ dress she wore to best friend’s wedding

Kendall Jenner has addressed accusations that she “upstaged” the bride during her best friend’s wedding, after she wore an extreme cutout dress to the reception.

The supermodel was a bridesmaid to Lauren Perez, alongside Bella Hadid, and initially wore a blue silk dress to match the other bridesmaids for the ceremony.

But the group changed outfits for the reception, with Jenner donning black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection that featured large cutouts across her torso, revealing her bare midriff.

Perez shared photographs from her wedding night on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, which included snaps of Jenner’s outfit.

The risqué dress drew criticism from fans, who thought it was “inappropriate” and “disrespectful” to the bride. Many debated whether it was appropriate wedding guest etiquette .

One person wrote: “Cute dress but nothing could be worse for a wedding. All that money and no class or consideration for others.”

Another commenter said she would have “asked her to leave” if it was her wedding, while a third said she would have asked Jenner to wear a jacket over the dress.

But Perez came to her friend’s defence and told a commenter on Instagram: “[Kendall] looked stunning and I loved it!”

Jenner also left a comment clarifying that she had asked for Perez’s permission to wear the dress at the reception.

She said: “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding.”

Perez, a creative consultant and entrepreneur, married her now-husband David Waltzer in November last year in a traditional Jewish ceremony that was held on Miami Beach.

The bride wore a Vera Wang wedding dress, which she said made her feel like “a bride, a princess, but still simple and totally me”. She accessorised the dress with jewellery by Jacquie Aiche and had her makeup done by Mary Phillips, according to Vogue .

For the reception, Perez changed into a custom-tailored Vivienne Westwood dress, paired with bespoke Nike Air Force Ones.