ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner defends ‘disrespectful’ dress she wore to best friend’s wedding

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uW0uD_0diN8bfR00

Kendall Jenner has addressed accusations that she “upstaged” the bride during her best friend’s wedding, after she wore an extreme cutout dress to the reception.

The supermodel was a bridesmaid to Lauren Perez, alongside Bella Hadid, and initially wore a blue silk dress to match the other bridesmaids for the ceremony.

But the group changed outfits for the reception, with Jenner donning black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection that featured large cutouts across her torso, revealing her bare midriff.

Perez shared photographs from her wedding night on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, which included snaps of Jenner’s outfit.

The risqué dress drew criticism from fans, who thought it was “inappropriate” and “disrespectful” to the bride. Many debated whether it was appropriate wedding guest etiquette .

One person wrote: “Cute dress but nothing could be worse for a wedding. All that money and no class or consideration for others.”

Another commenter said she would have “asked her to leave” if it was her wedding, while a third said she would have asked Jenner to wear a jacket over the dress.

But Perez came to her friend’s defence and told a commenter on Instagram: “[Kendall] looked stunning and I loved it!”

Jenner also left a comment clarifying that she had asked for Perez’s permission to wear the dress at the reception.

She said: “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding.”

Perez, a creative consultant and entrepreneur, married her now-husband David Waltzer in November last year in a traditional Jewish ceremony that was held on Miami Beach.

The bride wore a Vera Wang wedding dress, which she said made her feel like “a bride, a princess, but still simple and totally me”. She accessorised the dress with jewellery by Jacquie Aiche and had her makeup done by Mary Phillips, according to Vogue .

For the reception, Perez changed into a custom-tailored Vivienne Westwood dress, paired with bespoke Nike Air Force Ones.

Comments / 0

Related
thecurrent-online.com

Kendall Jenner Pregnancy Rumors – Is she really pregnant?

Is Kendall Jenner expecting a child? Sounds like the real deal, then!. That’s all for now, but keep the rumours coming! Twitter user @KendallJennerFanPage mentioned that Kendall Jenner was pregnant, and we’re dying to find out more. Two days ago, a fan page on TikTok began yelling about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Vivienne Westwood
shefinds

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker officially confirmed their relationship nearly two years ago, and now the pair may have taken their romance to the next level with speculation that the couple got married before the new year. To celebrate the beginning of 2022 Jenner took to social media to share a gallery of photos of her celebration, and one picture in the lineup led fans to believe she and her basketball star beau had tied the knot.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the $55 Cloud Shoes That We Must Get Our Hands on in 2022

According to Kendall Jenner, you don't need a fancy, feathered dress or crystal-covered heels to post an awe-worthy Instagram for New Year's Eve. Rather, slippers and sweatpants will more than cut it. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of images from the first weekend of 2022 with the caption, "my weekend." Included in the mix were none of her usual hyper-elevated street style looks but instead a selection of quarantine-ready ensembles that, despite their more low-key vibe, still managed to make it to the top of our style mood board for the year ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#The Dress#Etiquette#Jewish#Vogue
Radar Online.com

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Accused Of Shamelessly Ripping Off Tequila 512 In Name, Branding & Bottling

Kendall Jenner is still in the hot seat over her latest business venture. The 26-year-old supermodel – who launched 818 Tequila in May of 2021 after an alleged three years of research and development – is being put on blast by a fellow tequila company that claims the second-youngest kin of the Kardashian empire ripped off its name, branding and bottling.
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's latest couple selfie is peak cosy New Year's Eve

Kendall Jenner is–at least by the standards of a reality television personality–quite private about her personal life. But the model was not shy about sharing her picture-perfect New Year's weekend, which she spent with NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker. Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, is rarely featured on her Instagram page which boasts 209 million followers and is generally focused on sharing images from her modeling and her tequila brand, 818.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Every Supermodel’s Favorite Uggs

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ugg boots were one of the It shoes in the 2000s (perhaps you paired them with your best Juicy Couture tracksuit, in the vein of Paris Hilton), but the plushy comfort shoes have been having a recent comeback. It started last year, when models like Joan Smalls, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski started wearing one of the brand’s new styles—the Mini Ugg!—making them look, dare I say, chic. After more than a decade of falling out of fashion, Uggs returned with a vengeance. And now, Kendall Jenner is continuing that revival and taking it into 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Kendall Jenner's Chic Winter Shoes Are 25% Off at Nordstrom

Kendall Jenner cozied up with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, in some adorable winter slippers. The model took to Instagram to post a few pics of her in a cute cabin, including some shots that highlight her fashionable and comfortable slippers -- and the best part is the exact pair is currently on sale at Nordstrom!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Wooden giraffes and personalised blankets: Inside Kylie Jenner’s baby shower

Kylie Jenner has shared details of her lavish baby shower, days after becoming the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and businesswoman is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The pair already have a three-year-old daughter named Stormi. Jenner has been keeping a relatively low profile since a tragedy at Astroworld Festival, an annual music event run by Scott, killed 10 people.Taking to Instagram on Friday 14 January, Jenner shared a reel of nine photographs from the event.The first image is a close-up of Jenner’s baby bump being held...
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore Every L.A. Girl's Favorite Sweater-and-Jeans Combo

There has always been a clear difference in trends between New York City and Los Angeles, which is never more noticeable than during the winter months when L.A. street style regulars are spotted in clothing that could only ever be worn in a place that rarely drops below 60°. This was proven true on Monday when Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a meeting in Beverly Hills wearing a combo that bundled-up New Yorkers like myself could only dream of re-creating in the middle of January: jeans and a sweater-vest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the Teeny-Tiny Clothing Trend That'll Be Massive This Year

Kendall Jenner, top model and Fwrd's creative director, knows more about fashion trends than the average person. In fact, she's responsible for setting many of them, so it was no surprise when she stepped out for an event (celebrating Fai Khadra's collaboration with Oliver Peoples) earlier this week wearing one that's going to be everywhere in 2022: a micro miniskirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Taylor Daily Press

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism of her ‘unsuitable’ wedding dress

In November of last year, one of Kendall’s best friends, Lauren Perez, gave the go-ahead to boyfriend David Walzer. With quite a few celebrities in attendance at the wedding, from Kendall to Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber, it wasn’t long before pictures surfaced on social media. Remarkably, it...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Turn Heads in Sparkly Ensembles at the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox look like the perfect fashion power couple. The “Born with Horns” rapper and the “Transformers” star attended the Dolce & Gabbana fall ‘23 show, where they got snapped on the red carpet. MGK opened the show and played a musical selection while wearing a while bedazzled and crystallized suit. For the red-carpet ensembles, MGK donned an emblazoned black suit that featured crystals, eyelets, grommets and everything else of the sort plastered all over the two pieces. He accessorized with gloves that matched the glittery flair of the suit, two distinct rings hanging from his lips...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Here's the Styling Secret to Kendall Jenner's Model-Off-Duty Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Let's be honest: Kendall Jenner looks good in just about everything and has immediate access to all of the fine fashion things in life; so when we spy the model wearing (and rewearing) something, we definitely take notice. In this case, it's her cool sunglasses, the Bertam style by Salt Optics, which feature polarized lenses and a unique slim oval shape that flatters her face perfectly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Shop Kendall Jenner’s Puffer iPhone Case—Because It’s Cold for Your iPhone Too

Cute phone cases aren’t usually the first items that come to mind when upgrading our winter wardrobes. However, there’s a host of cozy, cuddly cases that could certainly make dreary winter days a bit more tolerable. It might feel silly or frivolous to consider dressing up our phones for the seasons, but come on, we could all use a little luxury to spark a bit of joy right now! And it seems Kendall Jenner feels the same way.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy