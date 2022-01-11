ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SpiceJet’s Appeal Against Winding Up Order Rejected

By Joanna Bailey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian low-cost airline SpiceJet has today had its appeal against a winding up order rejected by a High Court in Madras. MRO provider SR Technics is seeking $24 million in unpaid fees relating to engine maintenance on the airline’s Boeing 737 fleet. SpiceJet maintains that SR Technics did not have the...

