The Spaniard turned 40 last July, and with his contemporary Kimi Raikkonen now retired he is the oldest driver on this year’s grid, ahead of 37-year-old Lewis Hamilton. Alonso made his Grand Prix debut with Minardi in 2001. He missed the 2002 season while serving as Renault test driver and took a break from F1 after his final season with McLaren in 2018, before returning with Alpine last year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO