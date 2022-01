As a full pack of NASCAR Cup Series cars ran bumper-to-bumper and door-to-door in drafting sessions during testing at Daytona International Speedway this week, there was a very tangible sense of nervousness over whether or not a car or two -- or even more -- would end up wadded up and wrecked. And when the two day test finished without incident, there was an obvious sense of relief, as a very limited fleet of cars has left teams throughout NASCAR in a less than ideal position ahead of the 2022 season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO