Rethinking the value of COVID case counts

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID case numbers have been breaking records in the last few weeks here in the U.S., but deaths and hospitalizations are largely down. So that got us thinking: how useful are case counts actually in understanding where we are in the pandemic?. Plus, the health care worker shortage, by...

healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Vermont State
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Unvaccinated federal employees must test for COVID weekly

Unvaccinated federal employees will need to submit to weekly COVID testing beginning Feb. 15, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. 90% of the 3.5 million federal workers had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine ahead of Biden's deadline in November. The new guidance on testing applies to those who have received or applied for exemptions.
U.S. POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Surge in at-home COVID tests brings D.O.H. case count into question

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Following the holidays and family gatherings many continue to search for at-home test kits. But there remain some questions regarding how positive tests are tracked. Just under two weeks ago we brought you the story of South Dakota Urban Indian Health handing out free...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Johns Hopkins
Maya Angelou
Wyoming News

COVID Fatigue: Are You Among the 'Vaxxed & Done'?

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You've gotten vaccinated. You've gotten boosted. You wear your mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands — you do everything you've been asked to do to protect yourself and others. And you are completely fed up. If that description sounds like you, you might be part of a contingent of people who consider themselves "vaxxed and done" with the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren’t climbing as fast. Dr. Anthony Fauci, for one, said Sunday on ABC that with many infections causing few or no symptoms, “it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Backlog reporting causing inflated COVID case count

The Ohio Department of Health says it will be reporting an artificially high COVID-19 case count for the next several days. A release from ODH stated the inflated numbers are being caused by a processing lag due to the unprecedented number of cases reported. ODH said as COVID-19 cases reached...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KWTX

Home COVID-19 tests could impact local case counts

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Public Health District says their COVID-19 case counts are likely lower than the true number of cases in the community as more people perform COVID tests at home. “What we have, is inaccurate reporting, an underestimation probably a pretty significant underestimation of the...
BELL COUNTY, TX
AFP

Epstein-Barr virus leading cause of multiple sclerosis: study

Multiple sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that has no cure and affects some 2.8 million people in the world, is largely driven by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, according to a new paper by Harvard researchers. Their findings, published in the journal Science this week, appear to settle a long-standing but hard to prove hypothesis, and were welcomed by outside experts who said attention should now turn to preventions and cures. "This is the first study providing compelling evidence of causality," said Alberto Ascherio, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard Chan School and senior author of the study, in a statement. "This is a big step because it suggests that most MS cases could be prevented by stopping EBV infection, and that targeting EBV could lead to the discovery of a cure for MS."
SCIENCE
Axios

Students across U.S. walkout of classes to demand safer COVID protocols

Students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protest, demanding a return to remote learning as the Omicron variant surges across the country. Driving the news: The walkouts come two days after 340,000 Chicago students returned to the classroom after a five-day work stoppage due to the Chicago Teachers Union asking for tougher COVID-19 restrictions.
PROTESTS
FingerLakes1.com

COVID-19: CDC guidelines following a positive test

The coronavirus variant omicron continues to infect people, only increasing the number of positive COVID-19 cases. As cases increase, there is an increased chance of testing positive for COVID. For some, this may be their first time testing positive. This may leave you wondering what to do if you do...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
75K+
Followers
32K+
Post
83M+
Views
