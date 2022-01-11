NewAge Preliminary Q4 Revenue Misses Street View; CEO Brent Willis Resigns

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Friday, January 14, 2022. We expect BlackRock to edge past the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The asset management behemoth surpassed the estimates in the last quarter, with its top-line increasing 16% y-o-y. The revenue growth was primarily driven by higher base fees and an increase in distribution fees. Further, it reported total long-term fund inflows of $98 billion in Q3. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth-quarter results.
