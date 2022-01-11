ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NewAge Preliminary Q4 Revenue Misses Street View; CEO Brent Willis Resigns

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S80pv_0diN6Ije00
  • NewAge Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) said it expects preliminary fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $99 million - $101 million, below the consensus of $107.21 million.
  • The preliminary net revenue range is relatively unchanged from revenue of $100 million reported in 3Q21. However, it is below its previous expectation for a high single-digit sequential increase.
  • The company noted December sales momentum declined due to travel restrictions due to COVID-19, changing regulatory requirements in China and Europe, and backlogs in shipping lanes impacting inventory levels.
  • NewAge also disclosed that Brent Willis will resign as Chief Executive Officer, Director, and employee of the company, effective immediately. The company and Willis will determine the terms of his departure at a future date.
  • NewAge intends to begin a search for a new Chief Executive Officer promptly.
  • Price Action: NBEV shares closed lower by 0.98% at $1.01 on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Preview: Signature Bank's Earnings

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Signature Bank will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.94. Signature Bank bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Interactive Brokers Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.83. Interactive Brokers Group bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Fulton Financial's Earnings

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fulton Financial will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.37. Fulton Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For FB Financial

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FB Financial will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.80. FB Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newage#Europe#Street View#Newage Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Nbev
Benzinga

4 Clear Dynamics For Netflix Shares Going Into Q4 Earnings

Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter financial results thiss week, and here's what an analyst at Credit Suisse expects from the company. The Netflix Analyst: Douglas Mitchelson has an Outperform rating and a $740 price target on Netflix shares. The Netflix Thesis: Netflix is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Silvergate Capital's Earnings Outlook

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.72. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Covid Disruptions Chop Into GreenTree Profit, As It Tries To Focus On Future

GreenTree Hospitality’s revenue rose 16% in the third quarter on new property openings, but revpar for existing hotels was down 1.8% year-on-year. Company looks undervalued compared with domestic rivals, but ranks stronger than international peer Accor. By Doug Young. It’s only two trading days since hotel operator Greentree Hospitality...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Concentrix

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Concentrix will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.71. Concentrix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Progress Software

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Progress Software will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.74. Progress Software bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Q4 2021 Earnings: Where The Street Is Too High And Who Should Miss

Wall Street analysts are too bullish on fourth-quarter earnings expectations for most S&P 500 companies. This article was originally published on January 10, 2022. Wall Street analysts are too bullish on fourth-quarter earnings expectations for most S&P 500 companies. In fact, the percent of companies that overstate earnings is at its highest point since 2012 (earliest data available), which increases the likelihood of misses in the upcoming earnings season.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Toro Acquires Spartan Mowers Manufacturer Intimidator Group For $400M

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas, for $400 million. Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers; it also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.
BATESVILLE, AR
diginomica.com

SAP preliminary Q4 results stronger than expected - cloud revenue up 28%

Late last night German software giant SAP released some preliminary fourth quarter and full year figures, which show stronger than expected growth for the company's cloud business. SAP also pointed to a "rapid expansion" of its current cloud backlog, as well as its S/4 HANA cloud backlog, which it said has been driven by strong adoption of ‘RISE with SAP'.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2021 Revenue, Provides 2022 Strategic Outlook and Revenue Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) this week provided its preliminary and unaudited 2021 revenue, corporate updates, and full-year 2022 outlook and revenue guidance. Corporate Highlights:. Global revenue for Galafold® (migalastat) in 2021 reached $306 million driven by strong new patient accruals and sustained patient adherence, representing a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

PROS guides Q4 revenue above consensus estimates

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is +1.31% in after-hours trading after providing an updated outlook for Q4 and FY21. Q4 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $64M to $64.5M (vs. prior guidance of $63M to $64M and consensus of $63.51M); non-GAAP loss per share of -$0.19 to -$0.18 (vs. prior guidance of -$0.24 to -$0.22 and consensus: -$0.50); and adj. EBITDA of -$7.7M to -$7.2M (vs. prior guidance of -$10M to -$9M).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

JPMorgan Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q4

Investing.com - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $3.33 on revenue of $29.26B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.87B. JPMorgan shares are up 6% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Intuitive Surgical Releases Q4 Preliminary Results; Shares Down

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) released its preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 results, which exceeded analysts’ estimates. Following the news, shares fell 1.5%, closing at $323.16 on January 12. Intuitive is a technology leader in minimally invasive care, and a pioneer in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

BlackRock Stock To Edge Past The Street Expectations In Q4?

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Friday, January 14, 2022. We expect BlackRock to edge past the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The asset management behemoth surpassed the estimates in the last quarter, with its top-line increasing 16% y-o-y. The revenue growth was primarily driven by higher base fees and an increase in distribution fees. Further, it reported total long-term fund inflows of $98 billion in Q3. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth-quarter results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy