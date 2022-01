It took a little longer than we expected, but she finally pulled it off: At 1:46 p.m. ET on New Year's Day, House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Mordor) flagrantly violated Twitter’s content policies via her personal account for a 5th time, prompting the social media company to permanently ban @mtgreenee from the platform. We congratulate her on earning the coveted far-right conservative merit badge in self-righteous martyrdom, and wish her all the best on the bottom-rung social media venue, GETTR, where she posted (gettred? getted? got?), “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.” She added that she’ll soon “show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO