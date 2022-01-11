A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Powell

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dipped more than 160 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI).

The NFIB small business optimism index for December is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 126 points to 36,078.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 23.50 points to 4,685.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index rose 117 points to 15,725.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 62,661,270 with around 861,330 deaths. India reported a total of at least 35,875,790 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 22,558,690 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1% to trade at $81.70 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 1.2% to trade at $79.19 a barrel. The API’s data on crude oil stocks will be released today.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 0.8%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index surged 0.9%, while German DAX climbed 0.9%. Spanish industrial production climbed 4.8% year-over-year in November following a revised 0.7% decline in the previous month. Retail sales in the United Kingdom rose 0.6% on a like-for-like basis from a year ago in December.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.03%, while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.73%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8% and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.4%. The index of leading economic indicators in Japan rose to 103.0 in November from a final reading of 101.5 in the previous month, while index of coincident economic indicators rose to 93.6 in November from a final 89.8.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Intel shares rose 1.7% to $56.17 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News