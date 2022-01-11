ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Prince reboot trailer has divided fans of the original show

By Tom Power
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first trailer for Bel Air, the gritty reimagining of beloved 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has landed online – and fans can't agree about whether it looks good or not. With the drama series just one month away from being released on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming...

