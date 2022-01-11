No Apology unveils 100 percent natural skin and hair care products first time in India

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A Peloton bike and a rose-quartz gua sha have more in common than you might think. They’ve both gotten a lot of play over the last two years, but more notably (in our book), they both make skin look damn good by pumping up circulation, or blood flow, a bodily function that "the skin and every other organ relies on for a supply of nutrients, oxygen, and immune cells," says Laurel Geraghty, M.D., a dermatologist in Medford, Oregon. When blood flow is restricted, tissue starts to peace out — something anyone who has ever wrapped a Band-Aid around their finger too tightly would understand. When we encourage blood flow (whether by doing a few Down Dogs or lovingly massaging in face oil), we replenish skin with the nutrients it needs to function at its peak. Visible benefits tend to fade quickly, but there may be more happening beneath the surface.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO