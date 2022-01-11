ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

According to Garmin, the workout trends of 2021 were yoga, pilates – and lots of mud

By Cat Ellis
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home workouts are here to stay – particularly yoga and pilates – but when we exercise outdoors, we’re increasingly willing to get soaked in mud. Those are the findings from the 2021 Garmin Connect Fitness report, which looks at trends in the various activities logged using its...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 1

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Exercise Equipment#Exercise#Garmin Connect Fitness#Apple Fitness Plus
The Independent

How long it takes to see results when you start a new workout regime, according to top fitness trainer

It’s a perennial question on all gym newbies’ minds: how much of this physical torture do I have to endure before I notice a change in my physique?Obviously, your reasons for starting a new workout regime may not be aesthetic: perhaps you simply want to feel more energised or switch-up your daily routine by getting your sweat on.Whatever your reasons are for squeezing into your lycra, it can be helpful in terms of motivation to know how much exercise you really need to be doing in order to see some sort of physical change, which, let’s face it, is something...
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

Try This Beginner Pilates Workout For a Strong Core — It's Just 5 Moves and 15 Minutes!

Here's a quick Pilates ab workout for beginners you can do at home. It includes five easy Pilates exercises, and since these are all bodyweight moves, you can do this workout anywhere. Having a strong core is important for improving posture, relieving back pain, preventing injury, and making everyday tasks like carrying groceries easier. A strong core will also make you a better athlete and help you achieve your fitness goals.
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

8 Best Men’s Yoga Pants for a More Comfortable Workout

It's safe to say that practically everyone could benefit from a little yoga in their life. It has been shown to improve heart health, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality—plus it's a great way to increase strength and mobility in runners. But in order to get the most out of your yoga practice, you'll need clothes that allow you to maximize your range of movement and stay comfortable throughout your workout. Whether you're just getting into yoga or have practiced for years, finding a good pair of yoga pants can be difficult. To help you on your shopping journey, we've rounded some of our favorite yoga pants for men available in a range of styles.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Yoga Mats and Gear for Every Type of Workout

Whether you’re into classic vinyasa flows, hot yoga, Pilates or any other fitness class, yoga mats are a great way to upgrade your practice. You don’t need a private coach (a la Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and countless others) to take advantage of the health benefits of the ancient spiritual exercise, which began about 5,000 years ago in northern India and helps to increase flexibility, improve muscle tone and support the cardiovascular system. Mats and holders can give you extra comfort and ease at home or at your favorite yoga studio — and you can use...
LOS ANGELES, CA
stepoutbuffalo.com

I•D Pilates

Pilates at IDP is all about you! Your practice with I•D Pilates begins with an assessment of your alignment, physical health, movement patterns, and goals. Your workouts are then tailored specifically to you and your objectives. As you continue with your practice, your instructor will check on how you are progressing and modify your sessions according to your evolving needs.
WORKOUTS
skiddle.com

Yoga & Pilates based classes (The Velvet Burlesque)

➡️ * MONDAY - - 6-7pm: Yoga & Pilates-based workout. A beginner - intermediate - advanced Yoga & Pilates-based workout. Aimed to improve posture, strength, flexibility, stamina & balance, and help calm and focus the mind. Mixed session. Price: £7.50. Beginners/newcomers are welcome. We can accommodate pregnant/post-natal ladies...
WORKOUTS
CNET

How to master the 3 hardest workout moves, according to pros

Think you've seen and done it all when it comes to fitness? No matter how long you've been working out, there's always room to improve and challenge yourself. Any trainer will tell you that even the fittest people out there can't do every move, so why not consider adding one of the moves below to your fitness repertoire for a challenge?
WORKOUTS
theeverygirl.com

2022’s Biggest Fitness Trends To Start RN, According to This Viral Expert

Let me introduce you to a fitness icon, wellness expert, founder of The Sculpt Society, and my personal #fitspo: Megan Roup. Roup is a professional dancer-turned-workout pro (#goals), and after listening to her expertise on a podcast interview, I knew she was the right person to help us all get out of the fitness rut that typically comes this time of year: It’s cold outside, we’re more tired than usual, and motivation is lacking. But exercise does not have to be a chore to check off the to-do list or a boring habit we keep up with for the sake of routine; it should always be enjoyable, challenging, and exciting, no matter the time of year (or weather outside). So to put us all out of our fitness rut misery, I grilled Roup on the trends we can expect to transform our fitness routines this year. Read on for her 2022 predictions that you can start trying right now.
WORKOUTS
fitnessgizmos.com

Reform RX Connected Pilates Reformer Goes on Presale

Remember the Reform RX: It is a digitally connected pilates reformer that lets you take live and on-demand classes. It has a 21.5″ touchscreen display. You can take cardio, flexibility, strength and other classes. This smart Pilates reformer comes with data trackers to monitor and record your movement. More...
WORKOUTS
TechSpot

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

If you’re someone who likes taking calls from your wrist, but you also need a smartwatch with a thorough suite of fitness- and health-tracking features, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus lands in a sweet spot of simply sporty and practical for everyday use. That said, at $449 it’s more expensive than the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch — and has far fewer apps than both — so I’ll encourage you to check out our smartwatch buying guide before you invest.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

22K+
Followers
37K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy