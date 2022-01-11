ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Public School Meltdown

Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Public Schools canceled classes for three consecutive days this year, following a vote by the teachers union to defy in-person teaching orders amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The union wants additional...

slate.com

Herald & Review

Frustrated by Chicago Public Schools’ union battles, a growing number of weary parents enroll kids in city’s Catholic schools

After enduring the hardships of Chicago Public Schools’ teachers strike in 2019, a delayed reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and a seemingly endless stretch of remote learning, Pilsen resident Christina Castro decided last fall to transfer her three children to Catholic schools. “The public school system was...
CHICAGO, IL
Slate

A High School Principal on Why, Even With Omicron, Remote Classes Aren’t Coming Back

Schools in New York City shut down in March 2020 under intense pressure from public health experts and teachers, among others, after weeks of defiance from the mayor and other top officials. Now with the city breaking records in COVID infection as it endures the omicron variant nearly two years later, schools are staying open, with factions that eventually united in 2020 pulling in different directions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Public Schools chief says Monday classes are canceled unless there’s a ‘breakthrough’ in COVID-19 talks with teachers union

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said Friday that classes are canceled Monday “until we get to some breakthrough in the negotiations” with the Chicago Teachers Union over COVID-19 safety protocols, though some individual schools may offer services and programs. Martinez also said the district explored temporarily transitioning to remote learning amid the standoff with the union, but ...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
CBS Sacramento

MLK Jr. Celebration Unites People, Tackles Racial Injustices

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People are spending the holiday weekend reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. More than 30 area churches held a celebration for the civil rights activist’s life while looking at how people can come together at a time when the pandemic has physically separated people. The event featured music, poem recitals and speakers. “I’m four generations removed from slavery,” said Pastor Samuel Gordon of Capital Christian Center. “My father, as a boy, picked cotton.” The pastor has been chairman of the MLK, Jr. Life Celebration for over 27 years. His passion for keeping Dr. King’s dream...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Marade’ Held In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade kicked off Monday morning in Denver with speeches by activists and advocates at the “I have a Dream” Monument in City Park. (credit: CBS) This year’s theme is “The Security of Justice.” Gov. Jared Polis was one of the featured speakers. “The shared vision that we have, the vision of kings vision for everyone, one of inclusion, one of equality where everyone can succeed no matter who they are, where they came from, what they look like,” said Polis. Gov. Jared Polis (credit: CBS) The community took the opportunity to be thankful together, in person to help commemorate Dr. King and his message. “Get your children to understand how important today is. That today is not just marked for a man that wanted to get equal rights for people that don’t matter. I’m here for my daughter, my sons, for everyone in my family because I’m walking to make sure that legacy continues,” said one speaker. Thousands marched along East Colfax to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King Jr. on his birthday. The Marade has been happening in Denver for the past 37 years. (credit: CBS) LINK: Aurora MLK Commemoration Events
DENVER, CO
Lori Lightfoot
The Independent

Florida Republicans want to force teachers to wear mics so parents can monitor classroom

Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any...
EDUCATION

