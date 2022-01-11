ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factory farming dispute vexes Spain’s coalition government

 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — A spat over factory farming is causing tension in Spain’s left-of-center coalition government, with the farm minister on Tuesday describing the consumer minister’s criticism of the country’s livestock industry as “very unfortunate.”. Consumer Minister Alberto Garzón told British newspaper The Guardian...

