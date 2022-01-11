ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan aluminium stocks in November down 6.4% m/m -Marubeni

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

(Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports were down 6.4% to 268,600 tonnes at the end of November from 287,100 tonnes at the end of October, Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):

November 2021 October 2021 November 2020

Yokohama 112,700 123,200 133,100

Nagoya 140,400 147,600 102,800

Osaka 15,500 16,300 18,100

