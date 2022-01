It’s now been over a year since the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the fight to “Save The Vote!” is as important as ever. In the next week, Senate Democrats plan to try to move the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to the floor for debate, and might try to change the Senate rules to get them there (as of now, the rules require 60 votes to get a bill to the floor). Whatever you think about these bills, the filibuster or the politics behind it all, you probably agree with HeadCount’s values statement that “elections should be fair, accessible and trustworthy.” So now is a great time to speak up and let elected officials know how much this all matters.

ELECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO