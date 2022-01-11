ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crib raises USD 400,000 in its pre-seed round to build the super co-living app

Cover picture for the articleGurugram (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir):The round also saw participation from BlackSoil Capital along with marquee angels from Faad Network. Other notable angel investors are Shashwat Nakrani (Co-founder, BharatPe), Jasminder Singh Gulati (Co-founder, Nowfloats, acquired by Jio), Ajay Yadav (Founder, Roomi), Sarath Sura (Ex-Director, Allahabad Bank), Abdul Paravengal (ex-CBO, Shipper), Rahul...

