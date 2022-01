TRENTON — Masks in New Jersey's schools and daycares will continue to be required as a COVID-19 precaution despite a looming expiration, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Murphy, a Democrat, announced the decision at a news conference, saying at least three times that the requirement brings him "no joy," and adding that it's necessary given the record number of cases and increasing hospitalizations.

