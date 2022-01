Anyone who has watched Bitcoin’s erratic price gyrations since its inception could get dizzy. When first introduced in 2009, a unit of the pioneering cryptocurrency was valued at ... zero cents. Within about two years, the price rose to $1 and months later surged upward in value to about $30, according to data from SoFi, a student loan refinancing firm. But then it plunged to $5.

