Agriculture

Indonesia expecting heavy rainfall to continue into 2022

 6 days ago

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expecting higher than usual rainfall to continue this year, its weather agency BMKG said, although the amount will be lower than that recorded in 2021. The agriculture sector could take advantage of the higher rainfall, the agency...

Indonesia plans B40 biodiesel road tests next month

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy ministry plans to begin road tests for a biodiesel programme using 40% palm based bio-content (B40) in February, a senior government official said on Monday. The world's largest palm oil producer mandated that biodiesel sold in the country be blended with 30% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Widespread rains bring relief to Argentina's grain crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Heavy rainfall has brought relief to Argentina's main agricultural areas over the weekend, interrupting several weeks of dry weather that led the Rosario grains exchange to trim its forecasts for both soybean and corn production. German Heinzenknecht, meteorologist at the Applied Climatology Consultancy (CCA),...
ENVIRONMENT
Brazil soy farmers harvest 1.7% of area as rains affect work

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and north of the country caused by heavy rainfall, agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Monday. Still, the pace is ahead of last year when the...
AGRICULTURE
China's 2021 pork output jumps 28.8% on year - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output jumped 28.8% to 52.96 million tonnes in 2021, official data showed on Monday, recovering most of the production lost during a devastating outbreak of African swine fever two years before. Annual output was just below the 53.4 million tonnes produced in 2017,...
ECONOMY
#Landslides#Jakarta#Extreme Weather#Reuters#Bmkg
Russian wheat falls with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday, adding that they were monitoring tensions between Moscow and the West. Russian stocks and the rouble took a hit last week after the United States said it feared Moscow was readying a pretext to justify an invasion Ukraine should diplomacy fail to meet its objectives. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in January stood at $328 a tonne free on board (FOB), down $2 from thin trade in early January, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat at down $1 at $332 per tonne, with barley down $2 at $295 a tonne. Russia's New Year holiday lasted from Dec. 31 to Jan. 9. Russian wheat exports are down by 39% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, owing to a smaller crop and an export tax that had been set at $97.5 per tonne for Jan. 19-25. This winter has been very friendly for the 2022 crop so far, with healthy precipitation in most of Russia's winter wheat-producing regions and warm weather, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 roubles/t +200 rbls wheat, European part ($198.81) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,375 rbls/t +475 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 86,000 rbls/t +650 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,350/t +$35 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,345/t +$35 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 43,700 rbls/t +400 rbls - white sugar, $669.2/t +$10.65 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 75.8250 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Pravin Char)
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 1-China's 2021 pork output leaps 29% on year - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's 2021 pork output jumped 29% from the previous year to 52.96 million tonnes, official data showed on Monday, recouping most of the production lost during a devastating outbreak of African swine fever two years before. Annual output was just below the 53.4 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
China Dec crude oil throughput down 2.1% y/y - Stats bureau

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China 2021 crude oil throughput up 4.3% year-on-year at 703.55 million tonnes, according to National Bureau of Statistics data released on Monday. * China December crude oil throughput down 2.1% year-on-year at 58.73 million tonnes - Stats bureau. * China December power generation down 2.1% year-on-year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ozone harms East Asian crops, costing $63 bln a year, scientists say

* Wheat, rice and maize yields hit by ozone build-up Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fossil fuel emissions aren’t just driving climate change and worsening air quality, they’re also hurting crop yields enough to cause some $63 billion in annual losses in East Asia, scientists say. With high levels...
AGRICULTURE

