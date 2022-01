I joined over 130 of my U.S. House of Representatives colleagues and over 40 Senate Republicans in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States in the case considering the Biden Administration’s Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requirement. This brief argues that Congress does not grant OSHA the authority to administer a top-down mandate requiring private employers to dictate obligatory COVID-19 vaccines or submission to weekly testing. SCOTUS began hearing oral arguments on January 7, 2022 on whether to issue an emergency stay of the ETS after several parties filed petitions for review.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO