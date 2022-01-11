ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rebound in hard-hit tech firms lifts European stocks

By Anisha Sircar
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmF7w_0diMzgs100

Jan 11 (Reuters) - European shares leaped on Tuesday as investors returned to tech stocks after a seven-day rout in the sector fuelled by concerns about rising rates, while a batch of upbeat earnings also aided the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) advanced 1.1% following a late-session recovery on Wall Street that supported Asian equities.

The European tech index (.SX8P) advanced 2.4%, with almost every stock trading in positive territory, after tumbling 3.6% to a near three-month low in the previous session.

"The intraday rebound from the Nasdaq provides some support in the short term, but investor positioning in the tech sector is still very high, so there's more underperformance to come," said Morgan Stanley's chief European equity strategist Graham Secker.

European bourses have come well off the record highs they struck earlier this month as rising yields, inflationary pressures and COVID-19 cases pile pressure on equities and investors look for clues on policy tightening.

The European Central Bank (ECB) does not see euro zone inflation above its 2% target in the medium term, chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview.

Morgan Stanley's Secker said he does not expect the ECB to raise rates over the next 12 months, but a shift in the global narrative towards faster tightening could pressure the central bank and the region's equities.

"But this will be another good earnings season, which will support the market," he added.

Profit for companies listed on the STOXX 600 is expected to jump 49.3% in the fourth quarter to 109.1 billion euros ($123.7 billion) from a year earlier, Refinitiv data showed.

In earnings-related moves on Tuesday, Germany's Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE) jumped 5.6% after saying it expects its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022 as demand has soared since the pandemic began. read more

HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) gained 3.3% after the German meal-kit delivery firm announced a share buyback of up to 250 million euros.

Construction chemicals maker Sika AG (SIKA.S) climbed 3.4% after reporting a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by acquisitions and an upturn in the building industry. read more

Telecoms equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) rose 2.6% after saying it expected to exceed its 2021 earnings view. read more

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) slipped 1.5% after U.S. financial investor Cerberus, which has favoured a merger of the bank and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), divested a large chunk of its holdings in the top two German lenders. read more

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Sika Ag#Pan European#Stoxx#Asian#Sx8p#Nasdaq#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Hellofresh
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground despite Fed's rate rise signals

* Traders await U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices held their ground on Monday, with gains capped by expectations of monetary policy tightening in the United States. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,819.41 an ounce by 1526 GMT while U.S. gold futures also edged up...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Motley Fool

Will Pinterest Stock Rebound Sharply in 2022?

Social media company Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is down by roughly 60% from its 2021 highs, and it isn't just because of the broad sell-off in growth stocks. Instead, Pinterest investors were justifiably alarmed to learn the platform's user base actually shrunk for the past two quarters in a row. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Danny Vena discuss why Pinterest's user growth trend could reverse course in 2022, and why the user base isn't even the most important part of the business to pay attention to.
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol rises on positive data, Russian tensions persist

* Brazilian miners resume production in Minas Gerais * Russian rouble volatile, bonds weaken * Latam FX, stock muted in thin trade (Writes through with Latam) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 17 (Reuters) - Peru's sol led gains among its Latin American peers on Monday after data showed the economy expanded in November, while Russian assets remained under pressure as tensions between Moscow and the West showed little sign of easing. The sol rose 0.7% to a more-than six-month high to the dollar, after data showed the Peruvian economy grew by 3.5% in November. Still, the reading was its slowest pace of growth since March, as the country's key mining sector remained pressured by environmental protests. Russia's rouble was flat against the dollar in volatile trade, while investors continued to offload debt in the country. Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ government bonds stayed near six-year highs. Ukraine's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds also fell and both countries' default insurance costs jumped. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she hoped mounting tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy, but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack the country. Talks between Moscow and Western states on Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border ended with no breakthrough last week. A cyber attack against Ukraine has further inflamed tensions. "Geopolitical wobbles are shaking (Commonwealth of Independent States) assets. As a result, both Ukrainian and Russian lines cheapened versus their ratings. It seems that rhetoric will continue to be the made driver of yields for the time being," said EM strategists at TD Securities. In China's troubled property sector, the biggest homebuilder by sales, Country Garden, saw its bonds slump again up to 17 points, leaving most of its international market debt at 25%-35% below its face value. In Latin America, Brazil's real hovered near two-month highs after economic activity rose a seasonally adjusted 0.69% in November, marking its strongest monthly print since February following four months of consecutive drops. Still, prospects for the final quarter are weak, with double-digit inflation weighing on consumption and investment decisions. Most other regional currencies fell against a stronger dollar. Stocks in Latam fell in thin trade owing to a holiday in the United States, with Brazil's Bovespa retreating from a near one-month high. Shares of Brazil's Aliansce Sonae fell 2.3% after it said it will keep pushing for a merger with shopping mall operator BR Malls even after the rival turned down its offer last week. BR's shares rose 2%. Brazilian miners, including Vale SA began resuming production in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais after being forced to halt some operations due to heavy rains. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1255.24 -0.18 MSCI LatAm 2218.69 0.44 Brazil Bovespa 106844.69 -0.08 Mexico IPC 54172.44 0.8 Chile IPSA 4464.80 -0.48 Argentina MerVal 85019.75 -0.54 Colombia COLCAP 1514.55 5.78 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5189 -0.13 Mexico peso 20.2822 0.04 Chile peso 821.8 -0.36 Colombia peso 4003.26 0.00 Peru sol 3.8505 0.73 Argentina peso 104.0200 -0.15 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
WORLD
Reuters

FTSE 100 hits two-year high as GSK boosts

Jan 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE ended higher on Monday, aided by healthcare stocks as GlaxoSmithKline jumped after rejecting a 50-billion-pound buyout offer for its consumer arm from Unilever, while energy and mining stocks also provided support. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.9% to record its highest closing...
STOCKS
The Independent

GSK leads FTSE to gains after rebuffing Unilever move

The FTSE 100 struck its latest pandemic high after it was lifted by strong trading in Asia and a leap for pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).GSK was among the strongest on the index after weekend confirmation that fellow FTSE firm Unilever had a roughly £50 billion approach for its consumer health business knocked back.Unilever investors were less happy about the news, but the takeover interest helped boost the price of other listed consumer firms.London’s top flight ended the day 68.28 points, or 0.91%, higher at 7,611.23 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a quiet but...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone eyes slower debt reduction rule, ways to boost compliance

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European Union countries broadly agree they need to change EU laws to allow slower debt reduction, move away from complex calculated indicators and come up with an EU fiscal framework that is actually respected, senior euro zone officials said. The EU's fiscal rules, called the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fortescue's Forrest says German hydrogen deal is just the start

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals’ newly-announced deal to supply green hydrogen to Germany is just the start as the rest of the world will catch up with Europe’s lead, Fortescue’s chairman told a Berlin industry conference on Monday. European policymakers and industry have been embracing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS "The lull in markets is unlikely to last"

Jan 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. "THE LULL IN MARKETS IS UNLIKELY TO LAST" (1645 GMT) It was a pretty smooth session for European equities with the STOXX 600...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy