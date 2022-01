VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Nearly $65 thousand was raised during the 2021 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Campaign chairman Lee Isensee said the generosity of the Barnes County Community is a blessing. He said thanks to your donations, several families in the community will receive help for rent, heat, gas, and groceries. He also said since October of 2021 they have seen an uptick in the number of homeless people in this area.

