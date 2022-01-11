ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Head of Serbian Orthodox Church tests positive for virus

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZSMS_0diMzYl500

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije has tested positive for COVID-19, the church said on Tuesday, amid a surge in infections in the country and elsewhere in the Balkan region.

Porfirije has developed “very mild symptoms of the virus infection” and remains in home isolation, said the statement. It added that Porfirije is carrying out administrative duties entirely without problems.

The 60-year-old patriarch became the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church after the previous patriarch, Irinej, died in November 2020 after contracting the coronavirus.

Porfirije on Sunday attended a mass ceremony in Republika Srpska, the Serb-run part of neighboring Bosnia where few people wore face masks.

Serbia reported nearly 9,000 new infections on Monday in the country of 7 million people. The number of daily new cases has risen sharply after the New Year celebrations that included open-air concerts and relaxed anti-virus rules.

Experts say the current rise in cases is driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus and is likely to worsen further. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon on Monday criticized the virus policies by the authorities.

“Everything that was organized should not have happened,” said Kon. “ Belgrade exploded after New Year and now it's spreading to the rest of Serbia.”

Serbia has recorded over 1.3 million cases of infection since the start of the pandemic while nearly 13,000 people have died of COVID-19.

Infections have been on the rise in neighboring Croatia where authorities further limited gatherings from Tuesday, widened the mandatory use of face masks and urged companies to organize home work when possible.

Croatia's neighbor, Slovenia, has tightened entry rules while virus infections have been on the rise also in Bosnia and in Montenegro.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

Orthodox Christians in Russia Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances Thursday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches.The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular. The churches in Romania Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark it on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations. The Russian Orthodox Church, the largest Orthodox congregation, said celebrants must wear masks and observe social distancing at services. But a live broadcast of the service from Moscow s huge Christ The Savior...
RELIGION
The Week

Serbian Orthodox patriarch tests positive for COVID after attending outlawed nationalist celebration

The patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, whose predecessor died after contracting COVID-19 in 2020, has tested positive for the virus, The Associated Press reports. Patriarch Porfirije, age 60, reportedly has very mild symptoms that have not prevented him from carrying out his duties as he self-isolates. His predecessor, Patriarch Irinej, died in November 2020 at age 90 after contracting the virus.
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian Orthodox Church creates prayer for gamers

Church representatives propose 39 initiatives, including a service for people obsessed with computers. Members of the Russian Orthodox Church have come out with 39 new initiatives, including a new prayer service for those who are ?possessed with computer passion.?. The initiatives were submitted at the end of 2021 to the...
RELIGION
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Ocasio-Cortez tests positive; Pelosi open to aid: Virus Update

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic congresswoman, has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said in a statement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there’s an “opportunity” to add coronavirus relief aid to a package of federal legislation. London may be past the peak of the fast-spreading omicron...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balkan#Republika
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan in Albania to boost bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
WORLD
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Hindu monk jailed after calling for 'genocide' of Muslims

Indian authorities have charged a Hindu monk with inciting religious violence after he called for the “genocide” of India's Muslims at a meeting of right-wing supporters, police said Monday.Senior police officer Swatantra Kumar said Yati Narsinghanand Giri, an outspoken supporter of far-right nationalists who also heads a Hindu monastery, was initially arrested on Saturday on allegations that he made derogatory remarks against women. He appeared the following day in a court in the town of Haridwar where he was sent into 14 days of custody for hate speech against Muslims and calling for violence against them.Kumar said the...
RELIGION
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
AFP

Brazil begins vaccinating young children despite Bolsonaro objection

Brazil began vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 on Friday after the move was approved, despite objections from President Jair Bolsonaro. Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, an Indigenous eight-year-old boy, was the first child to be vaccinated during an official ceremony at a Sao Paulo hospital, with the state governor Joao Doria in attendance. The first Covid vaccine dose administered in Brazil was also in Sao Paulo, in January 2021. The new age group was approved for vaccination by Anvisa health authorities a month ago.
HEALTH
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ in fight against Covid in UK, says World Health Organisation

The Covid pandemic may be coming to an end in the UK, a leading expert has suggested, despite the government’s scientific advisers warning that claims the virus is now endemic are premature. Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, has said there is now “light at the end of the tunnel” for the UK in tackling the disease.His words come as national hospital admissions fell for the sixth day in a row on Monday, from 2,180 to 1,604.However, admissions have continued to rise in the northeast, northwest and southwest, and the NHS has said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey

The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday — the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention — without his participation.The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in a court proceeding in late December.Philanthropist Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul said in October he would no longer attend the trial via...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Bangladesh arrests brother of Rohingya insurgency leader

Bangladesh police said Sunday they had arrested the brother of a notorious insurgent leader whose organisation has been blamed for murders and drug trafficking in sprawling Rohingya refugee camps. But in a recent video message, Ataullah denied the group's involvement in the drug trade, instead accusing Bangladesh authorities of trafficking methamphetamine pills and blaming Rohingya refugees. str-sa/gle/ssy
ASIA
The Independent

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy