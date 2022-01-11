ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Judge checks Trump lawyers for claiming he urged peace on 6 January: ‘Let’s stick with the facts’

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vb8DI_0diMzXsM00

A federal judge has rejected claims by Donald Trump ’s lawyers that he urged his supporters to remain peaceful on 6 January during the Capitol riot last year.

“Let’s stick with the facts,” US district judge Amit Mehta asked attorneys on Monday, adding that he was not interested in “whataboutism,” according to Business Insider.

Mr Mehta said that for a “two-hour period” on the day of the insurrection, the former president did not “take to Twitter or to any other type of communication and say, ‘Stop. Get out of the Capitol. What you are doing is not what I wanted you to do’.

“What would you have me do with the allegation that the [former] president did not act?”

The judge made the statements during a five-hour hearing in Washington on three civil lawsuits filed by House Democrats and Capitol police officers that allege Mr Trump’s violent rhetoric incited the insurrection.

The civil suits are running parallel to an investigation by a House of Representatives select committee.

The judge also referred to Mr Trump’s statement at a rally before the riots broke out, where he said: “ If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore .”

Mr Mehta asked if the former president’s silence and inaction could be considered a “ratification” of that statement.

Mr Trump’s lawyers said his silence could not be considered inaction.

“The president cannot be subject to judicial action for any sort of damages for failing to do something,” said Jesse Binnall, one of his attorneys, during the hearing.

He also said Mr Trump had asked his supporters to “peacefully” make their voices heard on 6 January. An unnamed former aide, however, had told CNN that the former president had initially refused to tweet the words “stay peaceful” .

“So the president, in your view, is both immune to inciting the riot and failing to stop it?” Mr Mehta asked.

The judge also countered Joseph Sellers, a lawyer for the House Democrats who claimed that Mr Trump knew what his supporters were going to do after the rally.

Mr Mehta said a conspiracy by the former president could be “problematic” as the lawsuit did not allege any direct meetings between Mr Trump and his then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani and far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Mr Trump’s lawyers defended him and said that he was acting within his official rights and that he had no intention of inciting the violence that followed on that day.

The select committee, in its own investigation, is exploring whether the former president “through action or inaction” wanted to stop Congress’s certification of Joe Biden ’s election victory in 2020.

Communications, made public by the committee, reveal that Fox News hosts as well as the former president’s son urged him to issue a statement to stop the violence.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

GOP's midterm dilemma: How closely to align with Trump

Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state’s GOP governor, Doug Ducey.But 2,000 miles to the east in Washington, there are small signs that some Republicans are tiring of the charade. Mike Rounds, the generally unassuming senator from South Dakota, was perhaps the boldest in acknowledging the reality that the election was in fact fair. Instead of being shunned, he was supported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Channel 3000

Fact-checking Kevin McCarthy’s comments about the January 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after he had announced he would not cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The committee had asked McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about topics including his conversations with then-President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

Judge questions Trump immunity claims in Capitol riot lawsuits

A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360. Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

Judge challenges Trump claim of ‘absolute immunity’ from Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge challenged Donald Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from allegations that he incited the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his attorneys asked Monday to toss out three lawsuits by Democratic House members and police officers seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries they incurred in the assault.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Lawsuits#Business Insider#Democrats#House Of Representatives#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy