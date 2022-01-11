ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41AYyx_0diMzUEB00

American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday.

Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames and furniture. Myanmar is the biggest producer of the wood, even though its natural forests are dwindling.

American importers were still receiving shipments of teak from the Southeast Asian country as recently as December even though sanctions were put in place in April, data from the Panjiva global trade database show. Similar trends have been reported from Europe

The human rights group Justice for Myanmar compiled the data. It is urging the U.S. and other governments to crack down on the teak trade in line with sanctions against the country’s military leadership.

Those U.S. Treasury sanctions, announced April 21, 2021, ban dealings with Myanmar Timber Enterprise a state-owned company under the country's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation. It alone oversees exports of timber and sells to private companies through auctions.

The sanctions ban all transactions with the company or people connected with it by U.S. people and companies.

The European Union imposed similar sanctions in June.

Yet, sales and shipments of teak and other valuable hardwoods to the U.S. have continued. The timber arrived in 82 different shipments between Feb. 1 and Nov. 30, 2021, mainly teak boards and other wood items used in shipbuilding, outdoor decking, construction and furniture.

By buying through intermediaries, the importers are skirting the sanctions, the report contends.

“Considering that sanctions aim to block trade with MTE, and the timber exported from Myanmar is originally auctioned by MTE," the military still receives funds from the trade “no matter who officially exports the timber," the report said.

It urged the U.S. government to enforce the sanctions and to investigate possible breaches of the restrictions.

Myanmar's military, headed by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, deposed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy on Feb. 1, 2021. Suu Kyi was arrested and charged with about a dozen crimes. On Monday, the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate was sentenced to four more years in prison, on top of the two year sentence she was ordered to serve from earlier cases.

Timber is one of resource-rich Myanmar's most valuable industries, bringing in millions of dollars a year in taxes and export revenues. One auction held in June of about 10,300 tons of illegally harvested timber that was confiscated by Suu Kyi's government brought in $5 million in revenue, local news reports said.

Myanmar's military sold that timber from a stockpile of about 200,000 tons of illegal timber, the reports said.

Myanmar began allowing private companies to set up teak and other timber plantations in 2006, ending a state monopoly on the industry. In 2014, the government banned exports of all raw timber, lifting the ban for timber from state-run and private plantations but keeping it in place for timber from natural forests.

Teak exports are subject to a special approval process.

But a sizable share of the teak shipped out of the country is smuggled across land borders. The data from Panjiva included only teak shipped directly from Myanmar, not other exports through intermediate destinations such as eastern Europe, Taiwan and Thailand.

The sanctions related to the coup overlay other restrictions on imports of teak meant to protect dwindling tropical forests, given that teak and some other species are in danger of becoming extinct in the wild.

The European Union has strict requirements for documenting the origins of each log or plank of lumber. Myanmar suppliers often have not provided such clear proof that the wood being exported has been legally harvested, environmental groups and reports by the EU have shown.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with five new charges over helicopter purchase

A Myanmar junta court has hit ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with five new corruption charges related to the alleged hiring and purchase of a helicopter, sources close to the case told AFP. The Nobel laureate, 76, has been detained since the February 1 coup last year which triggered mass protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent with more than 1,400 civilians killed, according to a local monitoring group. Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal and corruption charges -- including violating the country's official secrets laws -- and if convicted of all of them could face sentences tallying more than 100 years of prison. The charges were levelled against Suu Kyi on Friday afternoon and related to the hire, maintenance and purchase of a helicopter, the sources said.
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar teak exports to US bypassing coup sanctions: activists

Nearly 1,600 tonnes of teak from Myanmar were exported to American companies last year, circumventing US sanctions imposed to deny the junta millions of dollars in profits, an activist group said Tuesday. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup triggered widespread unrest that the military has sought to quell with violence -- killing around 1,400 people, according to a local monitoring group. The United States responded by imposing sanctions on Myanmar's military and its affiliated companies, including Myanma Timber Enterprise, which manages timber sales across the country. Among the most popular type of "Grown in Myanmar" wood is teak, long favoured by shipbuilders and furniture makers for its durability in wet environments.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

As a civil war smolders, Myanmar’s military fans the flames

Overthrown in a military coup in February 2021, Myanmar’s state counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, now faces a very real prospect of dying in prison. That is the clear implication of the second two-year sentence against her — this time for supposedly smuggling walkie-talkies — dictated by one of the regime’s courts on Monday. More trials for Aung San Suu Kyi, on trumped-up charges that carry up to 100 years in prison time if convicted, still await. Clearly the junta, which justified its coup by falsely accusing her of winning the 2020 election by fraud, intends to eliminate her from political life, for good.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Teak#American#Southeast Asian#Justice#U S Treasury#Myanmar Timber Enterprise#The European Union#Mte
wtmj.com

Anger as Cambodia’s Hun Sen meets Myanmar military leader

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts after last year’s military takeover has provoked an angry backlash among critics, who say he is legitimizing the army’s seizure of power. Hun Sen is the first head of government...
POLITICS
BBC

Myanmar coup: The doctors and nurses defying the military

A significant proportion of healthcare in Myanmar is now being delivered outside state hospitals, by doctors and nurses who oppose the military and are loyal to the National Unity Government challenging the junta's legitimacy, medical workers in the country told the BBC. Most interviewees' names have been changed for their...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Myanmar Military Accuse News Outlet of Sowing Distrust

YANGON - Military officials in Myanmar's Rakhine state announced charges Wednesday against a news website accused of sowing distrust in the military. Western News was accused of publishing reports that misinterpret or create misunderstanding or distrust of the military, Rakhine State Military Council spokesperson Hla Thein told reporters at a news briefing.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.“Am I concerned about inflation? Obviously so,″ Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels before entering a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “The purchasing power of the individual citizens...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a prominent critic of China's government, bought up to $250,000 of Alibaba stock in December

Sen. Tommy Tuberville bought between $115,000 and $250,000 in Alibaba stock in December, his financial disclosures say. The senator has been outspoken against China and moved to prohibit US investment in the Chinese economy. Tuberville last year also owned stock put options in Alibaba, which he later told Insider he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
AFP

IMF official urges 'deep reforms' to Tunisian economy

Tunisia's crisis-stricken economy needs "deep reforms" such as slashing its vast public wage bill, the International Monetary Fund's outgoing country chief has said as the government seeks a new bailout.  - Hefty public wage bill - But Vacher added that the government "understands the main challenges and problems, which is already a good basis", urging Tunisia to come up with a "solid and credible" reform plan.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy