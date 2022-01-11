ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohamed Salah says he’s ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in new Liverpool contract

By Carl Markham
 6 days ago

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists he is not asking for “crazy stuff” but wants to be appreciated in his new contract.

The Egypt international has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal and has reiterated whether he stays or goes remains in the hands of the club.

Reports have claimed Salah is looking for a weekly salary of more than £300,000, which would smash the Reds’ wage structure and would represent a significant departure as owner Fenway Sports Group is reluctant to hand out lucrative contracts to players once they reach 30, which he does in June.

However, for a player who has scored 111 goals in 165 Premier League matches and leads the race for a third Golden Boot in five years, it is not necessarily about the cash but what it represents.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff,” said Salah, speaking to GQ’s first global sports issue, available on January 25.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something (they should) because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me.

I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

“But with the administration, they have (been) told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

Salah – currently away on Egypt duty at the Africa Cup of Nations – has made the three-man shortlist, along with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi, for FIFA’s best men’s player of 2021.

He finished seventh in the race for last year’s Ballon d’Or, but the Egyptian’s ambition is to be the best in the world.

“If you asked me if this was a drive for me to be here? Yeah, of course,” he added.

“I can’t really lie and say honestly I didn’t think about it. No, I think about it. I want to be the best player in the world.

“But I will have a good life even if I don’t win. My life is OK, everything is fine.”

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Mohamed Salah
Jurgen Klopp reveals ‘long talk’ with Curtis Jones over his potential at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had “a long talk” with Curtis Jones as he believes it is now time for the academy graduate to step up and start fulfilling his potential.The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time since October, with a freak eye injury in training being followed by a Covid-enforced absence.However, he had previously shown flashes of his brilliance, dominating the game in the 5-1 Champions League win over Porto, and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – at the Africa Cup of Nations – and hip-injury victim Thiago Alcantara all absent his creativity could be an important factor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Fenway Sports Group#Bayern Munich#Egyptian
Liverpool vs Brentford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield this weekend and will be hoping to secure a win despite missing their Africa Cup of Nations trio.The last time the two sides met, it was a thriller. The Premier League new boys fought toe to toe with the Reds in a game which finished three goals apiece.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Liverpool host BrentfordIt was a great example of what Brentford are about under Thomas Frank, who will be hoping his side can replicate a similar performance.Liverpool, with only a few days rest from their Carabao Cup game with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wayne Rooney linked with Everton job after Rafael Benitez sacked

Wayne Rooney has emerged among the early favourites to replace Rafael Benitez at Everton after the Spaniard was sacked on Sunday.Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison Park and lost his job following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Norwich – a ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.The Toffees now sit just six points above the relegation zone, with former Liverpool boss Benitez paying the price for a poor run of form.The 61-year-old later issued a statement through his official website, admitting he had the challenge of winning over the Everton fans at the start of his tenure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon. City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup. Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVECity will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Ghana captain Andre Ayew dismissed Gabon as a "small team" as a controversial late equaliser saw Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash between the sides finish 1-1 after title contenders Morocco secured their place in the last 16. Ayew's fine early strike had the four-time champions on course to claim their first win in Group C only for Jim Allevinah to blast in a superb 88th-minute equaliser that put Gabon on the brink of the next round but left Ghana's hopes on a knife-edge. The Black Stars were furious that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when Ghana put it out of play as midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh went down injured. "It was very small of them, but then that is how it is with small teams," Ayew said.
SOCCER
Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Aston Villa are hoping to gain revenge against Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford when the two sides met in the FA Cup third round just a few days ago after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Villa could give debuts to both Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho for this fixture, though, as they look to surge up the table from a disappointing 14th. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEUnited’s momentum will have been raised slightly by victory but they still remained six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
