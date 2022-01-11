Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he will ‘beat up Jake Paul for free’ on one condition

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said he will fight Jake Paul “for free” in exchange for a shot against featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski .

YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins over all of his opponents – including former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

Paul, 24, has now outlined what it would take for him to fight in mixed martial arts, sending a contract proposal to UFC president Dana White .

Paul told the 52-year-old he would fight Jorge Masvidal in the promotion if White agreed to increase base fighter pay and offer combatants healthcare, but the UFC president dismissed the proposal .

Since then, Paul has released footage of himself practising leg kicks as he seemingly begins training in MMA, and Cejudo has said he will take on the YouTuber on one condition.

With Volkanovski’s featherweight title defence in March up in the air after Max Holloway’s withdrawal , Cejudo has offered to step in.

“Hey Dana White Pay me to fight Alex and I’ll beat up Jake Paul for free,” the American tweeted.

“Give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything.”

Paul would have a nine-inch height advantage and likely a 60lbs weight advantage over Cejudo in a potential fight.

Cejudo, 34, is one of just four UFC champions to have held two titles at once, reigning as flyweight and bantamweight champion prior to his retirement in 2020.

The Olympic gold medalist wrestler has teased a comeback to the UFC on numerous occasions, with a shot at the featherweight title and a chance to become the promotion’s first ever three-weight champion marking Cejudo’s priority.