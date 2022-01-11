ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Post Malone’s manager accuses record label of delaying new album

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dv18_0diMxZZO00

Post Malone ’s manager, Dre London, has claimed the hip-hop artist’s record label is the reason his new album has yet to be released.

London took to Instagram to express his disappointment with Republic Records and Universal Music Group, telling fans that Malone’s next album is “done”.

Alongside a photo of the pair laughing together, London wrote: “Album has been done! We Ready! But seems Republic Records, Universal Music Group isn’t.”

He then urged Malone’s fans to put pressure on the labels: “Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are!”

The Independent has contacted Republic Records for comment.

Malone released what was thought to be the lead single from the album in November. “One Right Now”, a collaboration with The Weeknd, entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and placed at 20 in the UK charts.

Despite the delay of the album, Malone has still been releasing music prolifically. Over the last year he has released collaborations with artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Big Sean and Ty Dolla Sign.

The “White Iverson” rapper also replaced Travis Scott as the headliner at Day N Vegas Festival in November, following the deadly crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival where 10 people died and hundreds more were injured.

Malone has not released an album since 2019’s Hollywood Bleeding, which was later nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Channels Classic Nas Quote While Recording Post-Prison Album

Bobby Shmurda has enjoyed his freedom since being released from prison last year. Fans have watched him dance on social media and pop up at random events, but the music releases have been sporadic at best. Now that he’s coming up on a year of being free, Bobby is locked in on his new album.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to The Weeknd’s new album, ‘Dawn FM’

After teasing its arrival for months, The Weeknd‘s new album ‘Dawn FM’ has finally arrived. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ is Abel Tesfaye’s fifth studio album, and features guest appearances from the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Oneohtrix Point Never, Lil Wayne. It features narration from actor Jim Carrey, who praised the record as “deep and elegant” on social media.
MUSIC
metalinjection

BELL WITCH Is Recording A New Album

2022 is about to get a whole lot slower thanks to a new Bell Witch record. The band has revealed they're in the studio right now working on the record, which will be their first outing since 2017's Mirror Reaper. Well, that or their first since their 2020 collaboration with Aerial Ruin titled Stygian Bough: Volume I.
ROCK MUSIC
beatportal.com

Label of the Month: Scuffed Recordings

Launched by Wager and Ian DPM in 2017, the UK’s Scuffed Recordings has become one of the most forward-thinking and celebrated outlets for club music. Katie Thomas hears their story. Consuming club music during lockdown was a strange experience. Dance music is meant for dance floors, so how do...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Dolla Sign
Person
Post Malone
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
metalinjection

DYING FETUS Recording First New Album Since 2017

Dying Fetus is in the studio recording their first new album since 2017's Wrong One To Fuck With. While that's plenty exciting and everyone should be prepared to be destroyed, I think the real big news here is that vocalist and guitarist John Gallagher has grown out his hair and beard over the course of the pandemic. And as we all know – more beards, more riffs.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Savannah James' Black Dress Breaks The Internet

Savannah James is royalty, and she knows it. Wife to LeBron James, she has been shown off by The King many times. Whether it's a holiday, a festive occasion, or sitting courtside at their sons' basketball games, LeBron never misses an opportunity to post his queen in admiration of her radiant beauty. At the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, we saw them taking pictures with family in celebration of the film's release. On her birthday, LeBron took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude for her and show the world how gorgeous she looked. It's safe to say she's aware of her shine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Records#Grammy Awards#Record Label#Universal Music Group#Drelondon
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

New Film ‘Dawn Raid’ Chronicles The Journey of New Zealand’s Legendary Hip-Hop and R&B Record Label

Hip-Hop has inspired generations of self-made artists and executives worldwide. A rousing new film, Dawn Raid, takes fans all the way to Aotearoa (the indigenous Māori name for New Zealand) and documents the island-nation’s most triumphant rap and R&B record label. Dawn Raid delves deep into the backstory of friends and business partners, founders Andy Murnane and Tanielu ‘Brotha D’ Leaosavai’i. The former is a music-loving businessman and the latter is a musician who understands business (think Interscope’s Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, or Strange Music’s Travis O’Guin and Tech N9ne). Following in the footsteps of independent record companies like Houston’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Variety

Kanye West Vows to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in New Single ‘Eazy’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a new single, collaborating with rapper The Game. In the new track “Eazy,” Ye tackles his impending divorce with Kim Kardashian West and their shared custody of their four children. The rapper mentions comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps on the new single. Ye shared a teaser for “Eazy” on Instagram on Friday evening, posting a picture of a skinned monkey with the caption “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.” The Game and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

TikTok creator Charli D’Amelio made $17.5 million in 2021

Charli D’Amelio was the highest earning TikTok creator in 2021, raking in approximately $17.5 million (£54 million), according to Forbes.The 17-year-old, from Connecticut, US, is the most popular person on the platform, boasting more than 133 million followers.Her older sister, Dixie, has around half the number of followers (56 million) but was the second highest earner last year, making approximately $10 million, according to Forbes. @charlidamelio @Daniel Ruiz @efcollection ♬ Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj) - Doja Cat / Nicki Minaj In 2021, the platform’s five highest paid creators collectively made $55.5 million, a 200 per cent...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vibe

The Game, Ye & Hit-Boy Release “Eazy” Single, Pete Davidson Catches A Rib Shot

The highly anticipated single, “Eazy,” from The Game featuring Kanye “Ye” West finally released in full at 9pm pacific standard time on Friday (Jan. 14) via Spotify. Yet, snippet leaks were popping up all Friday afternoon, as rumors of Ye taking shots at his soon to be ex-wife’s hangout partner, in Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, started to circulate. “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass…” Kanye is in rare form with the hitter lines. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) To celebrate the song’s birth, Game went on...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

The Weeknd Teases New Album With Cryptic Instagram Post

The Weeknd is getting ready to release some new music. The "Blinding Lights" singer took to Instagram Sunday to share a cryptic post that hints that a new album is on the way. "Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote alongside a photo of the sun shining in a lush, green yard.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Cancels Remaining 2022 U.S. and Canadian Tour Dates

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans. On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Turn Heads in Sparkly Ensembles at the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox look like the perfect fashion power couple. The “Born with Horns” rapper and the “Transformers” star attended the Dolce & Gabbana fall ‘23 show, where they got snapped on the red carpet. MGK opened the show and played a musical selection while wearing a while bedazzled and crystallized suit. For the red-carpet ensembles, MGK donned an emblazoned black suit that featured crystals, eyelets, grommets and everything else of the sort plastered all over the two pieces. He accessorized with gloves that matched the glittery flair of the suit, two distinct rings hanging from his lips...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy