Here’s an email blast that went out last night from the Colorado Republican Party, sufficiently alarmist that we’re reprinting it for you in its entirety:. So first of all, we’re aware that most of our audience will read this claim that Gov. Jared Polis is “thinking about” imposing a “vaccine passport” beyond the decisions private businesses are already making to require vaccinations and say “that’s great.” But this is of course not aimed at our average reader, but rather to help the Colorado Republican Party build a list of fact-resistant anti-vaxxer paranoiacs for message targeting purposes.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO