ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Watch Four Moose Cross A Minnesota Highway

By Ian
KROC News
KROC News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The moose is Minnesota's largest wild animal and you can check out a herd of moose crossing a Minnesota Highway in what is probably one of the most Minnesota videos I've ever seen. A moose is the largest member of the deer family and can get up to an...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

A Popular Minnesota Twins Event Won’t Be Happening in 2022

The Minnesota Twins made an announcement Monday (January 17th) that officially canceled this event for 2022. While it's sometimes difficult to think about baseball and warm summer days watching the Twins at Target Field while it's the middle of January in Minnesota, the Twins Winter Caravan was a baseball event we could look forward to each year.
MLB
KROC News

Rochester Receives 5 Inches of Snow, Southwest Minnesota Gets Nearly One Foot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester received five inches of snow while southwest Minnesota took the hardest hit of the latest winter storm, receiving nearly one foot. Reports say that the Rochester International Airport measured 4.1 inches of snow from Friday’s all-day snowfall, while southwest Rochester measured five inches. The National Weather Service reported areas of Albert Lea receiving eight inches of snow.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Thief River Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
KROC News

Bitter Cold Making Its Way To Southeast Minnesota To Close Out The Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Enjoy warmer temps to start this week, because bitterly cold weather is headed to southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service in La Crosse is forecasting arctic air spills to roll through Minnesota, sending temperatures well below 0 on Wednesday and Thursday night, with bitterly cold wind chills as low as 20 to 35 below zero. Highs are expected to reach up near 0 on Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#River Falls#Lake Superior#Dnt
KROC News

The Ideal Temperature To Set Your Thermostat at During Winter in Minnesota

If you want to stay warm and save money on your heating bill this winter, check out the temperature at which experts say you should have your thermostat set. Few things create more arguments and disagreements in a relationship here in Minnesota-- whether that's your significant other or your coworkers-- than the temperature in your house or office, right?
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

1 in 4 Minnesotans Say They Won’t Do This During a Snowstorm

Winter in Minnesota means snow, but here's something 25 percent of Minnesotans say they WON'T do during a snowstorm!. Navigating our way through bitter cold and heavy snow is a right of passage if you live in Minnesota, right? We pride ourselves on our ability to not only survive, but thrive, during our cold winter months.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

A Slick Friday Morning Commute

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Friday morning commute in southeast Minnesota is being affected by snow that showed up earlier than had been expected. Driving conditions are deteriorating and there have already been some traffic mishaps reported. Snow is expected to diminish through the morning but another round...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KROC News

Minnesota’s Huge Ice Palace Maze Opens This Weekend

Go to Arizona in February. The temperature hits 65, you're wearing shorts, and everyone knows you're from Minnesota. "How do you stand the cold winters?" they ask. You answer, "Without the cold, we could do all the fun ice events!" As they stare at you, tell 'em about the Ice...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

What Are the Chances the Lake Superior Ice Caves Will Form This Winter?

The Ice Caves along the south shore of Lake Superior are famous for their scenic winter beauty, but what are the chances we'll see them in 2022?. I have to admit two things right now: I love winter in Minnesota, and I also love (and am fascinated by) the Big Lake They Call Gitchee Gumee (that'd be Lake Superior.) So I'm always interested in that winter phenomenon known as the Lake Superior Mainland Ice Caves that sometimes form along the south shore of the big lake.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Amazing Science Fair in Rochester, Minnesota at Risk of Being Terminated

Huge Science Fair in Rochester, Minnesota at Risk of Being Terminated. If your kids are in love with all things science, you've probably seen a registration in your inbox about the GATEway Science Fair that happens every Winter in Rochester, Minnesota. My own kids have created projects and learned a ton from the other exhibitors...and got a t-shirt! Unfortunately, those registrations may come to an end according to an e-mail that just showed up in my inbox.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

34 People Stranded On Floating Chunk of Ice in Green Bay, WI

They needed to be rescued while stranded on a massive chunk of ice in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. Here in Minnesota, we know Green Bay as the home of the NFL's Packers, but it's also an actual bay on Lake Michigan. And over the weekend, first responders from the various agencies in northeast Wisconsin had to rescue a group of 34 people who became stranded on a wayward piece of ice.
GREEN BAY, WI
KROC News

7 Minnesota Towns Make Top-100 Safe US Cities List, One Even Made The Top 25

People want to feel safe where they live, that is a fact. If you don't feel safe where you live it can have negative consequences on your life and health, but if you feel safe where you live the opposite if true, you'll sleep pretty well, and won't worry too much about letting your kids go outside and play. In the most recent list of safest cities in the US Minnesota had 7 cities make the list of top-100 safe cities in the US, according to CCTVCameraWorld.com, which used FBI crime stats to determine which US cities out of 7,000 cities worth of data was indeed the safest. One city in Minnesota even made the top-25 and it's located less than 30 miles from Faribault, and 55 miles from Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy